Hip-hop will be front and center at a two-day summit that acknowledges the genre’s cultural significance over the last 50 years at the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center in Long Island City on Aug. 3 and 4.
During the conference, guests will learn about hip-hop’s expansion into higher education, its influence on other genres of music and its marketing and advertising power, along with its impact on social justice, civil rights and economics.
There will be interactive workshops where people get to have hands-on experiences with artists who are experts as deejays, break dancers and graffiti artists. Those will be followed up by panel discussions with pioneers, scholars and performers.
One of the hosts for the event is Queens Public Library’s hip-hop coordinator, Ralph McDaniels, the founder of “Video Music Box,” a TV program that featured interviews with some of the top artists of the genre, along with music videos, performances and man-on-the-street segments discussing topics of the day and the culture.
“It feels like yesterday when we started, it doesn’t even feel like 50 years,” said McDaniels about hip-hop’s golden anniversary. “It’s a moment where we have to stop and look at what we accomplished.”
Hip-hop was once a dismissed genre, McDaniels told the Chronicle.
“It had no value to the outside world beyond the people who were doing it,” McDaniels said. “I used to be a deejay first. People wouldn’t even pay us or they would give us the minimal amount of money. Now we have Jay-Z. He is the biggest thing on the planet.”
Some of the earliest performances on “Video Music Box” featured Jay-Z, who is now the first Black male artist to have 10 platinum albums.
“It’s where the music is at. We have worked so hard to push the culture forward,” McDaniels said. “He understands how it fits into business. In the ’90s, that’s when that happened for hip-hop ... People pay a lot of money for this and we should be getting our share of the pie.”
Traditionally, the face of popular music was Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, said the hip-hop coordinator, but that has changed as the genre has become the one that dominates the airwaves.
“I went to a hockey game and they were playing hip-hop,” he said. “This is not even the typical demographic, but then what is the demographic? It’s pop, so everybody is listening to it.”
As the host of “Video Music Box,” McDaniels is proud of his own history with hip-hop.
“We were doing these things called shout outs,” he said. “Nobody said that phrase before me and now people like President Biden do that all the time.”
McDaniels also didn’t expect his show to go beyond the tristate area.
“People serving in the Army would take VHS tapes and take it overseas,” he said. “People were getting our shows like mixtapes in Germany.”
The upcoming summit at 45-50 Van Dam St., is an opportunity to discuss the genre’s past, present and future, said McDaniels. All are welcome to register for the event, visit eventbrite.com.
“We will sit down and have intellectual conversations about hip-hop,” he said. “It will talk about the state of hip-hop culture ... and all the other elements. Next year, breaking will be in the Olympics. Other parts of the world take that super seriously.”
The hip-hop coordinator said the U.S. team should watch out for China at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
“It started here in New York and now it’s an Olympic category,” he added. “I’m hoping younger people will understand the importance of it ... It’s part of our history. Traditionally, African Americans have been robbed of their culture ... Still, we have this hip-hop culture that came from nothing ... We can’t take it for granted. We can’t let it be forgotten.”
Some of the guests expected for the panel discussions include Lumidee, KRS-One and Darryl McDaniels of the Run-DMC rap group from Hollis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.