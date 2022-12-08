Enter a world of magic, music and countless dazzling lights like you have never seen before. Grab a steaming cup of hot chocolate or a festive specialty cocktail, take advantage of all the photo opportunities, and sit back and take in the sights on a train ride — all right here outside Citi Field. Billed as the country’s largest light show, the Amaze Light Festival promises unique and immense fun for the entire family.
The sparkling wonderland takes over a large part of the Citi Field parking lot, sectioned off into an interactive oasis of light displays that festivalgoers are free to explore at their leisure. Photos are welcomed and highly encouraged. Display sections include the North Pole, the Land of Sweets and the Whimsical Forest — which contains Zing’s Thrill Hill, an exciting toboggan ride for all ages. Guests also can hop on the Arctic Express Train to take in the sights of wintry holiday-themed light displays while relaxing and enjoying the ride.
The festival takes guests on an adventure with Amaze storybook characters Zing and Sparky. They bring the lights to life with their magic powers in a light show repeated every half hour. Additionally, every two hours the duo can be found joining talented high-energy performers on stage for a show consisting of live singing, dancing and joy. Highlights include covers of favorite holiday songs and an interactive dance routine taught by Zing and Sparky that kids are sure to enjoy.
“It’s amazing,” said Fernanda Korthe of Astoria. She recently visited the festival with her niece, who was enraptured with the live show. “I come to games here all the time when it’s baseball season. I park in this very same lot — but it’s unrecognizable with all of these lights and displays,” Korthe continued, referencing the vast asphalt that now glimmers with vibrant displays.
It’s not all lights and live shows — the Amaze Light Festival offers a variety of activities for guests to enjoy. The Amaze Market contains German-style cottage stands that offer unique gifts and trinkets like art and stationery — perfect for a last-minute present or a souvenir to bring home. Sparky’s Sweet Spot has every candy and chocolate children could imagine available for purchase, and Zing’s Toyporium allows kids to create their own toys and even write a letter to Santa Claus.
When hunger strikes, guests have plenty of options. There are ample food stands and local food trucks scattered throughout the festival grounds, offering both sweet and savory options. For the adults, the festival offers alcoholic beverages including beer and wine, in addition to mixed drinks and specialty cocktails. There are tables and benches where families can sit down to enjoy their food and drinks.
“I made my partner splurge on VIP tickets so I could have a seat,” said one guest, Amayah Murphy, who was visiting from Brooklyn with her significant other. “I think it’s worth it to stay away from the crowds and be in seated in our own area. It’s a nice date night.” The VIP ticket offers a reserved seating area with a great view of the live shows, as well as a chance to mingle with Zing and Sparky, a heated indoor lounge, complimentary hors d’oeuvres and premium craft cocktails.
The Amaze Light Festival is running on select dates from 4 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 8 outside the stadium, located at 41 Seaver Way (formerly 123-01 Roosevelt Ave.) in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Standard admission is $36 for children and $44 for adults, with family bundles available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit amazelightfestival.com/newyork.
