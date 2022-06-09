Without a moment to catch his breath, pioneering actor André De Shields took his final bow in Broadway’s musical hit, “Hadestown,” on May 29 and threw himself into preparations for an upcoming appearance at Flushing Town Hall in his acclaimed one-man show, “Frederick Douglass: Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory,” scheduled for performances on June 19 at 2 and 7 p.m.
It’s traditional for an actor leaving a show after a long run to receive a bouquet of flowers onstage after the performance. And so it was for De Shields. But that was just the beginning of a farewell ceremony unlike any other.
Mayor Eric Adams made a surprise appearance to proclaim André De Shields Day in New York City in recognition of his “tremendous contributions to our city’s dynamic cultural landscape.” Topping that, De Shields offered an impromptu rendition of “If You Believe,” an inspirational song from “The Wiz,” one of his earlier Broadway ventures. The audience in the sold-out house remained on its feet throughout.
“I have been fortunate,” De Shields said in a recent telephone interview. “I have been given the opportunity to create characters, to open doors. My choice is to leave them open for others following in my wake, the trails I’ve blazed.”
And after more than 50 years as an actor, he continues along the path of roads less traveled.
“Theater is a service to society at large,” he said. “Society is diverse. If one doesn’t see oneself reflected, something is amiss. Our responsibility is to ensure diversity and inclusion.”
Appearing as Douglass, who was born into slavery in 1818 and became an intellectual, influential icon and presidential advisor, De Shields uses him “as a visitor, an historical link to express how circular history is.”
De Shields calls Douglass “prophetic. The dream that Martin Luther King had was initially inspired by the dream that Frederick Douglass had. He’s a man for all seasons.”
He first performed the self-crafted piece, which remains fluid and reflects the changing times, in 2009, “to put an indelible asterisk after the election of Barack Obama as the first Black president.” He has since presented it in commemoration of the first time that Douglass addressed a white audience at a gathering of abolitionists on Nantucket and, just last year, as part of the Black History Month observation at Flushing’s historic Town Hall.
According to De Shields, the upcoming performances will reflect some of the events that have taken place in recent history.
“The movement we now refer to as Black Lives Matter was nascent,” De Shields said. “The concept of Critical Race Theory wasn’t even on the lips of white governors in the South. There was no Russian aggression against Ukraine. The geopolitical landscape is totally different.”
During the performance, De Shields as Douglass will comment on “how we are responding as a nation to problems that visit us perennially.”
The upcoming engagement at Town Hall coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, which became a federal holiday last year. De Shields is aware of the historical significance of the venue.
“There’s a spirituality about being in a space where Douglass was,” he said, a reference to his appearance there in 1865.
The program, part of Queens Rising, a multidisciplinary arts celebration highlighting the borough’s diversity, opens with a presentation by jazz musician Chuk Fowler and Company. Town Hall is located at 137-35 Northern Blvd. Tickets are $40; or $30 for seniors, $20 for students and $10 for children under 12. Proof of vaccination and ID are required. For more, call (718) 463-7700 or visit flushingtownhall.org.
