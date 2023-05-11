Ragtime composer Scott Joplin and electrical engineer Granville T. Woods were masters in their fields who never received their full due in their lifetimes.
Neither was originally even accorded a headstone after dying in poverty.
But St. Michael’s Cemetery in East Elmhurst will celebrate both men and their contributions in song and story on May 20 at free performances in what has become an annual — and well-attended — event.
The Peacherine Ragtime Society, named for one of Joplin’s compositions, is made up of musicians from the Baltimore-Washington, DC, area. The group will perform a medley of Joplin’s numbers.
David Head will return for a second year to discuss Woods’ life, and, of course, his inventions, in character as the famed inventor.
The free celebration begins at 2 p.m. The cemetery has honored Joplin annually for years. Dennis Werner, general manager of St. Michael’s, said it is organized every year by Ed Berlin, who has written two books about Joplin’s life and works. They expect as good a turnout as usual, and always try to have something new.
“We invite various musicians, and this time we have the Peacherine Ragtime Society,” he said. “We’ve improved the stage. We feed people.”
Head, Werner said, regales visitors in period dress as the inventor with more than 60 U.S. patents. Werner said in the event of rain the event will move to the chapel.
Andrew Greene, founder and director of the Peacherine Ragtime Society, said they have been looking forward to coming to Queens for a few years.
“It’s a tradition for those ensembles that play classic ragtime to take their name from one of Scott Joplin’s rags,” Greene told the Chronicle. “This is one he composed in 1901.” Greene said the set list already is drawn up. He will serve as director and emcee between numbers. Greene said Berlin initially reached out to them in 2018.
“Then Covid interrupted everything,” he said.
Joplin, who died in 1917 at age 48, was reintroduced to popular culture in 1973 when the Paul Newman-Robert Redford movie “The Sting” used several of his works, the most famous of which was “The Entertainer.”
An organization of composers raised money for the grave marker that was installed before a concert honoring Joplin.
Berlin said Joplin “was pretty much forgotten” at the time of his death. But his music would not be denied.
“Jazz musicians continued to play his music, mostly the ‘Maple Leaf Rag,’” Berlin said. “When sound movies came in in the 1930s, the ‘Maple Leaf Rag’ was a staple in bar room scenes.
“Then in the 1940, some musicians were looking to find the roots of jazz. And in doing so, they rediscovered Scott Joplin.”
Berlin said everyone from classical performers — “Scott Joplin considered himself classical composer; but being African American back then, who would pay attention to him?” — to pop artists to music scholars kept “rediscovering” his music. Then came “The Sting.”
“And then, every piano student in he country was playing Scott Joplin’s music,” Berlin said.
Head, a former South Ozone Park resident who now lives outside of Detroit, considers himself a historian and truth-seeker. He said bringing the lives of Woods and other Black historical figures to audiences is a labor of love, especially those like Woods who were among the greatest minds of their time.
“If you look at the third rail [in the subway], its the heartbeat of New York,” Head said. “Without it, New York shuts down. It wasn’t an invention of Granville T. Woods, but he improved upon it. Like the original telephone, it was not commercially applicable. He improved that technology.”
He also would beat Thomas Edison and more famous inventors to patents or in patent lawsuits on more than one occasion, earning the nickname “the Black Edison.”
His other inventions included a way for trains and railroad stations to communicate with each other via telegraph without direct wire contact. Woods died in 1910 at age 53. His marker was placed at St. Michael’s in 1975.
