The 1939 and 1964 World’s Fairs have long been celebrated as staples of Queens history, and have been thoroughly documented.
Members of the public will have the opportunity to delve into some of that material on Oct. 16 from 7 to 9:30 p.m., when the St. John’s University History Department is set to host its World’s Fair Film Fest. The free event is open to all.
The festival is the product of Associate Professor of History Kristin Szylvian’s first-year course, “Discover New York: The Global City.” The class is one of 36 sections in the school’s required “Discover New York” course, in which students become familiar with a particular aspect of the city through their discipline of choice. Szylvian reasoned that the World’s Fairs would be an apt introduction not only to Queens, but to Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
“It should be the crown jewel — along with Forest Park — of our Queens parks. But to me, as much as I admire it, it’s something of a no man-woman’s land,” she told the Chronicle. “It’s in the middle of all these roads, and it’s not integrated with any one neighborhood or even a set of neighborhoods. So I’ve always tried to advocate for the park.”
Having quickly amassed a wide array of footage from the fairs while preparing for the class, Szylvian saw an opportunity to share it with the public. Thus, the idea for the film festival was born.
The festival will highlight footage from a variety of sources and perspectives, ranging from home videos to documentary clips to promotional videos. Given the technological advancements made in the time between them, Szylvian noted that there is more film available — and in decent shape — from the 1964-65 fair than the 1939-40 one.
Though Szylvian has a grasp of the kinds of footage that will be featured during this weekend’s festival, the specific clips have yet to be finalized. That’s because her students are responsible for curating the films ahead of the event. They will also facilitate discussion of the pieces among attendees.
Fostering that discourse, Szylvian said, is what she is most anticipating.
“The ideal thing, of course, would be that people who had an interest — or heard family stories, or of course, went there themselves — would come and then they could say, ‘Oh, I remember the Futurama,’” she said. “The main thing is to get the students involved ... We’re trying to open their eyes to lots of different types of New York experiences.”
The event will take place in D’Angelo Hall’s Room 206. The public can enter campus using Gate 5 on Union Turnpike.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.