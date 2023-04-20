It’s finally starting to feel like spring in the World’s Borough, and what better way to celebrate it than to get outside?
Queens residents need look no further than the Queens County Farm Museum, which will play host to its annual Apple Blossom Carnival starting this weekend.
“We’re just super excited to bring back the spring events season,” Jennifer Walden Weprin, executive director of Queens Farm, told the Chronicle. “It’s always nice after the winter months to start opening up the farm in a new way with all sorts of exciting and enriching programming.”
Named for the trees that bloom each spring, the Apple Blossom Carnival will be open for business on April 22, 23, 29 and 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on April 28 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
During that time, guests of all ages can enjoy plenty of carnival rides, including classics like a Ferris wheel and a merry-go-round as well as the Dizzy Dragon and Super Slide Flying Carpet, among numerous others.
Height requirements for the rides vary, and some smaller carnival attendees may require the presence of an adult, though they can give them a go as many times as they want!
Of course, it wouldn’t be a Queens County Farm Museum event if there wasn’t a hay ride. Carnival goers are more than welcome to climb aboard, though an additional fee is required.
If rides are not your speed, you might try your hand at some of the carnival’s various midway games, be it the ring toss, Whac-A-Mole, bobbing for apples — you name it. And who knows, maybe you could win a prize. Some of those games have a fee to play.
True to form, the Queens Farm will also give guests the chance to meet some of the countless animals who roam the farm’s campus. They include pigs, goats, hens, alpacas, sheep and deer.
Attendees can also get a closer look at the farm’s apiary, the largest one in New York City. They can even try some of that honey, which is available for purchase at the Farm Museum store, among many other products.
During the carnival, several Queens and Long Island-based vendors will sell food, snacks and beverages. There will even be a beer garden open to of-age guests.
Weprin, for one, is looking forward to the festivities.
“It’s just such a fun day to be on 47 acres of farmland in New York City, and be able to enjoy carnival rides and walk the farm grounds and have a little different type of entertainment, but also connect with nature at the same time,” she said.
While there is no fee to attend the Farm Museum itself, the admission to the carnival is $25 for all ages (with processing fees, it comes out to $28.52). Children under 3, however, may attend for free. QCFM members can get 15 percent off admission. Tickets are available online only, and it is recommended that those interested buy theirs in advance. To reserve yours, visit eventbrite.com/e/apple-blossom-carnival-tickets-513229803157. More information is available at queensfarm.org.
