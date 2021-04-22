Welcome back.
After being closed for 13 months, the Museum of the Moving Image will open its doors again on April 30.
Sci-fi fans will be glad to know the “Envisioning 2001: Stanley Kubrick’s Space Odyssey,” exhibition, which the museum was two months into presenting when it closed, has been extended to September.
It presents an in-depth exploration of the story, design and visual effects of “2001: A Space Odyssey” through video clips, models, costumes and production materials, including original artifacts.
For fans of all ages, The Jim Henson Exhibition features historic puppets, original artwork and rare film and TV footage, revealing how he and his team of builders brought “The Muppet Show,” “Sesame Street” and more to life.
Visitors to the exhibition will be welcomed by a Kermit puppet on loan from Heather Henson. Crafted in 1963, it is only the second Kermit puppet ever made, before the character acquired his trademark collar and flippered feet.
“The Simpsons” is now in its 32nd season and fans of the iconic Fox series can see some traditional cel animation in “D’oh! Animating America’s Favorite Family.”
Before switching to digital animation in 2002, the show was made using cel animation, in which images are hand-painted onto transparent plastic sheets — cels — and photographed sequentially over painted backgrounds.
MoMI also released its movie screenings schedule for the Redstone Theater, which will be capped at 25 percent capacity.
“The Muppet Movie” will be screened April 30 at 3 p.m., May 1 at 1 p.m. and May 7 at 3 p.m. In the 1979 flick, Kermit makes his way from humble origins in a swamp to fabled Hollywood.
“Sunrise,” one of the high points in silent cinema, will be screened May 1 at 4 p.m. and May 8 at 1 p.m. The 1927 movie starring Janet Gaynor and George O’Brien won Best Unique and Artistic Production at the first Academy Awards.
Steven Spielberg’s “A.I. Artificial Intelligence” will play May 9 at 4 p.m. and May 15 at 1 p.m. The 2001 movie about a robot child, played by Haley Joel Osment, on a quest to become a real boy after being abandoned by his adopted parents, was an unrealized sci-fi project of Kubrick’s.
Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller “Vertigo” will play May 15 at 4:30 p.m. and May 23 at 4 p.m. The psychological mystery sees James Stewart as a San Francisco private detective who trails an old schoolmate’s wife, played by Kim Novak.
As part of a Kubrick series, “2001: A Space Odyssey” will be shown each Sunday in May and June at 12:30 p.m. There will be 70-mm screenings on April 30, May 14, May 28, June 11 and June 25 at 6:30 p.m.
The 1964 classic “Dr. Strangelove: or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,” will play May 2 at 4 p.m. and May 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Peter Sellers plays three roles in the comedy about attempts to prevent an Air Force general, played by George C. Scott, from bombing the Soviet Union and starting a nuclear war.
The dark social comedy “Lolita” will be screened May 8 and 16 at 4 p.m. James Mason plays a professor who becomes infatuated with a 14-year-old, played by Sue Lyon. Sellers and Shelley Winters also star in the 1962 movie.
One of Kubrick’s early feature films, “The Killing,” will be screened May 21 at 6:30 p.m. and May 29 at 4 p.m. The 1956 flick about a racetrack heist gone awry starring Sterling Hayden was co-written by Kubrick and pulp fiction legend Jim Thompson.
The antiwar “Paths of Glory” will play June 4 at 6:30 p.m., June 5 at 3 p.m. and June 6 at 4 p.m.
Set during World War I, the 1957 movie stars Kirk Douglas as a commanding officer of French soldiers who refuse to continue a suicidal attack, after which he attempts to defend them against charges of cowardice.
Occupancy at the museum will be limited to 25 percent with face masks required. MoMI will be open Fridays from 2 to 8 p.m. and on weekends from noon to 6 p.m.
