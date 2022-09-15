The Museum of the Moving Image hadn’t been planning the next installment of its Caan Film Festival, a salute to acclaimed actor James Caan of Sunnyside, until spring 2023.
Eric Hynes, curator of film at MoMI, wishes the museum could have waited as planned. Caan died in July at age 82, leaving behind a treasury of more than 90 movies and nearly 30 television shows.
“We put a whole festival together in 2017, showing 12 of his films,” Hynes said. “In 2018 we did the thing no one expected us to do — which was to make it an actual annual film festival. We put a second year together and introduced eight new films into the mix.” They showed a few films in 2021 — Caan himself sent a remote greeting — and planned to take a year off.
“He unfortunately passed,” Hynes said. “So nothing about this is new except for the fact that we’re doing it in September of this year when we would normally do it in May. We didn’t want to let too much time go before we honored him.”
Twelve of Caan’s films, from “El Dorado,” a 1966 western with John Wayne, to the 2003 comedy “Elf” with Will Ferrell, are scheduled between Sept. 16 and Oct. 9. The festival does, of course, include “The Godfather” (1972), which earned him an Oscar nomination for playing volatile mobster Sonny Corleone.
Others are “Games” (1967); “The Gambler” (1974); “Cinderella Liberty” (1973); “The Killer Elite” (1975); “Harry and Walter Go to New York” (1977); “Thief” (1981); “Alien Nation” (1988); “Misery” (1990); and “Bottle Rocket” (1996).
Hynes said Caan was equally adept in dramas and comedies, leading and supporting roles. He pointed to signature roles, a year apart, in “The Godfather” and the TV movie “Brian’s Song,” for which he earned an Emmy for his portrayal of Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo who died of cancer at 26.
“On one hand, you’ve got a quiet, sensitive performance of Brian Piccolo, and on the other side you’ve got the explosive, violent character. The fact that he could pull off both of those and be so good and be recognized as such, early in his career, really sent things forward for him.”
Hynes noted some favorites in the lineup.
“I think “The Gambler” and “Thief” are his two best performances. I could watch those two endlessly,” he said. “But I also have favorites that are less obvious. ‘Cinderella Liberty,’ that he made in the early 1970s, is dated a bit. It’s got strange sexual and racial politics in play but even those politics are in play through a very distinctive character. And I think Caan really goes for it. He’s really an underrated comedian and I think that whenever he gets a chance to feel his way through a role that has both drama and comedy, that he’s fantastic.”
Hynes believes Caan’s performances have his Sunnyside upbringing on display.
“I think he carries his Queens-ness,” Hynes said. “Not that he isn’t good at accents, and can’t play characters from other regions, but I think there is something kind of Sunnyside street-corner-raised about him, and he was pretty honest about that, too, in his greeting last year. There’s a blunt humor that he carried. There’s a certain sort of swagger in his body.”
He also had a gift for supporting roles.
“I think he’s also very good in things like ‘Misery’ and ‘Elf,’ which are well-known for other reasons, but he’s a very good straight man. So even though he’s known for roles like Sonny Corleone — big, scene-stalking performances — he’s very, very good with actors who play that role instead.” Such as Kathy Bates’ turn as his psychotic captor in “Misery.”
“Kathy Bates wins an Oscar ... But that doesn’t work if James Caan is not the kind of straight man in that scenario. James Caan is the one you experience that through. And James Caan is both an everyman who is being subjugated and at the same time you have to believe that he somehow brought this upon himself. You have to believe he has just enough arrogance, that maybe he deserves to be beaten ... A street kid from Sunnyside with a football background, and here he is playing a novelist and a slightly snooty novelist at that. And he pulled it off.”
Tickets are $15, or $11 for seniors and students and $9 for children ages 3 to 17. Tickets, dates and times are available online at movingimage.us.
