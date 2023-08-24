Artist Helaine Soller’s latest show at the National Art League in Douglaston, “Nature: A Moment in Time” highlights the beauty of the great outdoors and contemplates how humans interact with the environment, doing so through a number of different media.
The exhibition combines pieces from several of her recent series, including “Downed Trees with Fungus,” “Red Leafed Lettuce” and “Queens neighborhood parks and lakes.”
Soller has made the environment a central theme in her work for years, but much of what’s on display in this show was inspired by her time outdoors during the Covid-19 lockdown, when she began to take note of the many downed trees in her neighborhood. While some appeared to have fallen due to natural causes, others looked like they had been cut down.
“[The trees are] very intriguing to me, because it’s still talking about climate change [and] how we handle the environment — the changing environment,” Soller told the Chronicle. “It’s a symbol of nurturing and nature becoming a force in replenishing the soil.”
Soller’s first love is painting, which she began doing at age 10. Her affinity for acrylics is abundantly clear in her latest show as she uses bright colors — at times seemingly unnatural ones — to force the audience to consider its own impact on nature.
That’s perhaps most evident in her painting “Neighborhood,” which features a tree stump, filled out with vibrant reds, greens and blues, with a house in the background, reminding viewers of the presence of people in the environment. Soller said it might be her favorite piece in the show.
Though she has “concentrated” less on using charcoal in her work in the past, Soller revisits it in this show to focus on nature’s many forms, like tree bark and fungi.
“This is an abstraction of the actual forms that I find, and I kind of take off from there,” she said. “It triggers my imagination and creativity within that bit of nature.”
While the drawings are fairly abstract, the level of detail in each stroke makes Soller’s intended message clear.
“I start with sort of a gesture line — just a general thing, it doesn’t have to be anything too specific — sort of getting the form,” she explained. “And then I go from there. I call it ‘reading my marks.’”
That’s an approach Soller takes to much of her work, even her photography, which she does entirely on her iPhone. Virtually every time she’s asked to explain an artistic choice, be it the color scheme of a piece or the heaviness of a brush stroke, she says something to the effect of, “It’s just putting it down as it comes to me.”
Above all, Soller wants her viewers to be aware of the world around them. “What kind of a place within them does nature resound?” she said. “To me, it’s a very fundamental thing — it’s primal, it’s restorative of your spirit. There’s an appreciation of nature, a sense of beauty and wonder.”
“Nature: A Moment in Time” runs through Sept. 2 at the National Art League (44-21 Douglaston Pkwy.) Hours vary from day to day; those interested in visiting should consult nationalartleague.org. Soller will be at the exhibit on Aug. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. for an artist talk.
