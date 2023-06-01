When it comes to challenging rigid structures and narrow perceptions, turning the tables sometimes requires knocking over chairs.
In an often twisted, senseless world in which common sense seems to require a trigger warning, and aging or showing signs of stress under extreme pressure is treated like a character weakness or personal failure, Oona Brangam-Snell’s spirited rebuke of oppressive systems, hierarchies and ideologies that set people up to fail, then shame them for failing, has never felt more welcome.
By questioning traditional symbols that serve the top at the grievous expense of the bottom and middle, her jacquard subjects lift an elegantly rendered middle finger to it all before turning it into something that transcends limitation instead of reinforcing it. And it all is on display in an exhibit called “Shadowlands” at Mrs., the Maspeth gallery, through June 30.
Merging mass-produced machine-woven fabric with individual hand craftwork, she combines the best parts of each, enhancing the value of both as decorative and functional assets in their own unified right.
A senior designer at high-end textile firm Maharam, Brangam-Snell draws on her expertise in the industry, weaving compelling land and soulscapes that are haunting yet cozy. The tweedy texture of “Lazy Flood” evokes comfortable home furnishings — overstuffed couches, vintage trenchcoats on a hallway hook. Medieval tapestry and grand theater curtain design influence her pieces.
Brangam-Snell first drafts her paintings in gouache. Once they’re machine-loomed, she hand-applies embroidery and other touches to create a hybridized effect. The result is a kind of stylistic estuary where brackish styles of the past blend with the freshwater of the new and evolving.
Collins Dictionary defines a shadowland as “a land or region of shadows, phantoms, unrealities, or uncertainties.”
Brangam-Snell captures the complex emotions we can experience in response to the frustrations of everyday life. “The Red Roof Fight” shows a woman who appears to be the winner in a scuffle. The visceral urban setting shows a hard-won victory that may not feel like one. Is the struggle internal or external? Is a relentless compulsion to win and be in control a partial loss, the price of prevailing? The line between victory and loss can blur: One bleeds into and exsanguinates the other depending on context, circumstance, mood.
Weighty visual solidity balances the industrial with the ethereal in “Shadowlands.” It’s a realm that emphasizes mastery over chaos and the ability to laugh while in the midst of it, the underpinnings of resilience. “Synergy in the Hellmouth” and “Cowgirl’s Jailbreak” feature central figures transcending adversity.
The artist’s irreverent sense of humor punctuates the latter. A woman levitates high above uniform houses brandishing a lasso. Below, a fish dangles by its empty eye socket on a clothesline: a profound, unnerving distress allegory.
“Place Plants Took Back (Blue)” depicts growth overcoming restriction. Daisies push out like floral studs — new thoughts and perspectives blossoming into consciousness, a reclamation of sanity to replace an overgrowth of surveillance, waste and abuse of human rights and the environment?
More whimsical touches add levity to portrayals of predicament in “Shadowlands.” In “Lazy Flood,” a group congregates in curiously low-rising “floodwaters,” cheerfully wading while having a friendly communal smoke. The puff from one playfully dot-splotches the image in bubble gum pink. “Sulker at Home” shows a character in seclusion from the rush of the outside world, sporting a luxuriant turquoise teal beard that falls gracefully from the canvas surface in a form of soft-fiber relief.
With keen perception and acute skill, Brangam-Snell’s “Shadowlands” sheds light on alternate realities and possibilities where no two components are ever truly disparate, just underutilized.
