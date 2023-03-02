Even after he successfully brought The Secret Theatre back from pandemic-caused near-extinction, founder Richard Mazda knew that the independent theater community and general public in Queens were crying out for each other’s support.
He believes the theater company has found what both are looking for in the ongoing Queens Short Play Festival, a competition involving 150 plays that takes place through March 25.
About 150 one-act productions have been grouped into heats of seven or eight. At each performance since opening on Feb. 21, the audience members see all the plays in one group and vote on their favorites.
Eight points for the best, down to one or two for the least. The top two in each group after four performances advance to the next round and then the next — until the best play, director and actors are recognized at the grand finale on March 25.
With his theater now located in Woodside, Mazda said one-act play festivals go back to the group’s Long Island City days before he had to shut down in 2020.
“The reason we do one-act festivals is this — you will get to see in one of our festivals about 50 plays or more from many, many directors and actors,” Mazda said. “I would not be capable of seeing them all work outside of this format ... Directors get an opportunity to work on a small piece, maybe prove themselves. Somebody else, maybe they’re just getting started.”
As for actors, Mazda said one-act festivals can give opportunity and exposure to performers who traditionally might not get leading roles.
“Actors who haven’t been given a chance, who may have been in a play and had only 10 lines or 15 lines all of a sudden can be a lead actor in a play,” he explained. “The format means I can see the work of what, 150 actors or more?”
Mazda has worked with many actors and directors he first met through festivals.
Brian Leahy Doyle, the curator of the festival, spent nearly six weeks reading more than 170 scripts. He found a treasure trove of comedy, drama and nontraditional works.
“I was looking for plays that interested me,” Doyle said. “Plays that were not run of the mill, but also speak to the human experience. Something that was really interesting or different. Something that was funny or touching or entertaining.
“If I found myself laughing out loud while I was reading I said, ‘OK, let’s go with this one.’”
“We just have some totally talented writers, directors and actors,” he said.
Tickets are on sale for $23 online ($15 for kids) at secrettheatre.com (click on “Shows”) or $25 at the box office.
Mazda said he hopes this can be a boost to an arts community that remains devastated by the effects of the pandemic.
After shutting down his Long Island City theater in 2020, Mazda knew he wanted to bring it back. He succeeded, setting up in a new building at 38-02 61 St., a stone’s throw from the mass transit complex topped by the Long Island Rail Road’s Woodside station.
The group was back in business by September 2021, hosting a production of “Into the Woods.” And he said other theater companies were not as fortunate.
“I think we’re fighting to get back to prepandemic levels,” Mazda said. “And not just in terms of audience. There’s a lack of theater companies. There’s a lack of productions.” He said many talented backstage craftsmen and technicians have even moved out of the area to pursue their careers.
Mazda said the eight-play format and the voting system are audience-friendly.
“If I come to see your play and I’m your friend, I’m going to give you an eight,” Mazda said. “But then I still have seven points to award. Then six, then five. Over the course of several shows that levels the playing field ... And let’s say you come to see my production of The Scottish Play, you might say ‘It’s all right.’ But with eight plays, even if you don’t like one or two of them, you’re more than likely to see something you enjoy.”
