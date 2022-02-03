The Queens Chef Project shares intimate stories about cooks from across the World’s Borough and has bigger goals, too: to bring together a larger community of restaurants and start a movement of support for them.
The online multimedia project, brainchild of one-man-show Drew Kerr, highlights objects that are special to the chefs.
Kerr had two rules for the cooks: The highlighted item could not be an award and it could not be a dish on their menu.
“It was born out of the spirit of the pandemic,” said Kerr, who shot 17,000 photos, plus video and audio, of more than 50 different Queens eateries.
“These people need to have attention put on them in a personal way and not just a pretty picture of food and recipes,” said Kerr, a communications consultant originally from Queens.
With guidance and recommendations from the Queens Economic Development Corp., Jonathan Forgash, co-founder of Queens Together, Queens food writer Joe DiStefano and business improvement districts like Woodhaven, Sutphin Boulevard and Bayside Village, Kerr sought to include not only the well-known, Michelin-rated spots like Casa Enrique but all the other classic and beloved spots tucked away in every corner of the borough.
Scrolling through the online gallery, one will find a variety of culinary delights represented. Mark Libertini, chocolatier and co-owner of Aigner Chocolates in Forest Hills, demonstrates a 70-year-old candy press. At Southern Girls in Springfield Gardens, Veronica Washington keeps a photo of her mother prominently displayed for motivation. Sumita Gohal-Verma shows off the variety of spices used at Masala Box in Bayside and in a video she shows how to make naan bread without a tandoor oven. Loycent Gordon, owner of Neir’s Tavern and an FDNY firefighter, shows off dozens of city agency patches that he has acquired and displayed around the historic bar, including from the NYPD and city Department of Correction.
“My ultimate goal is for people to really learn something about these 50 chefs and owners and about the objects and mythology that they’ve created around these objects that people could identify with, but are very personal,” said Kerr.
Rohan Aggarwal, co-owner of Queens Bully, shows off a “treasure chest” that belonged to his father, who was also a restauranteur. He had the piece shipped from India and used it as a servers station. His son now uses it at Queens Bully.
“When Drew brought this project up with me, it was super exciting and I was on board right away because anything that unites Queens — we’re all about that,” said Aggarwal.
“There are a lot of brilliant people that he’s highlighted. It is definitely a good thing to happen in Queens and hopefully more things to come from the lovely Drew in the future,” he said.
Kerr has been asked if he would do Brooklyn next but after all the time this project took, that is hard for him to fathom.
“It would be great if it was the basis for a movement — just the thing to draw attention to restaurants in Queens, the businesses and people,” said Kerr, which he added can be like “second families” for customers.
Kerr said people are using the collection as a list of places to try. It has also created a network of chefs and restaurants to connect and lean on each other for support, like at Casa del Chef Bistro, whose sales were down 90 percent. Chef Alfonso Zhicay called Kerr and they were able to rally people, including other chefs, together for special events at the restaurant. Zhicay told Kerr it was like “somebody rang the bell.”
View the whole project and learn more at queenschefproject.com.
