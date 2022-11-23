Sometimes the movies we’ve seen, enjoy and think we know have secrets, such as alternate versions like “director’s cuts” that restore cut footage that the director may have intended, but the audience never got to see.
Through Jan. 1, movie buffs can see some of them at the “See It Big: Extended Cuts!” series at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria.
“This new edition of the Museum’s ongoing See It Big series gives audiences the rare chance to theatrically experience alternate cuts of some of our most beloved films, which have mostly in the past been relegated to home viewing,” MoMI says on its website. “In many cases, these are how their makers originally would have wanted us to see them.”
Screenings are ongoing. Tickets are $15 for those 18 and over; $11 for seniors 65 and over and students over 18; and $9 for children 3 to 17.
“The New World” (2005) reimagines the story of John Smith (Colin Farrell) and Pocahontas (Q’orianka Kilcher). It runs Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. and Nov. 26 at 3 p.m.
“The Act of Killing” (2012, 2013) by director Joshua Openheimer looks back on the Indonesian civil war. It shows Nov. 26 at 4 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 12:30 p.m.
“Ishtar” (1987/2013), a comedy starring Dustin Hoffman and Warren Beatty and directed by Elaine May, fared poorly in its original run, but is called “underrated at its time of release” by festival organizers. It shows Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 3:30 p.m.
“Brazil” (1985) is a black comedy about a dystopian dictatorship directed by Monty Python alum Terry Gilliam. Screenings are Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 1 p.m.
“Heaven’s Gate” (1980) shows the Western in its director’s cut at 219 minutes. It was pilloried and heavily edited after its original showings, but is called
“a marvel of ambition and complex storytelling” by MoMI. It shows Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m.
“Fanny and Alexander” (1983) by Ingmar Bergman portrays a year in the life of a Swedish family. It runs for 312 minutes and will be presented with one intermission. It screens Dec. 11 at 3 p.m., Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 26 at 112:30 p.m.
Director Krzysztof Kieslowski’s “A Short Film About Killing” (1987) tells the story of a teenager who commits murder. It runs at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 3 p.m. om Dec. 23.
It is followed both days by Kieslowski’s “A Short Film About Love” (1988), about a man’s ill-advised obsession with a woman. It shows at 8 p.m. and 5 p.m.
And “Lord of the Rings” fans will have their own marathons with extended editions of all three parts of Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning treatment of the JRR Tolkien epic.
“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (2002) runs 228 minutes on Dec. 27 and Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.
“The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” (2003) runs 235 minutes at 2 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.
“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” wraps up the trilogy and the festival with a 251-minute showing at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.
Tickets and more information on the festival and individual films is available online at movingimage.us.
The Museum of the Moving Image is located at 36-01 35 Ave. in Astoria near 37th Street.
It can be reached by public transportation including the N/W subway line at 36th Avenue or Broadway; and the M or R line to Steinway Street.
Visitors also are asked to check the museum’s website for any applicable Covid, masking or health restrictions that may be in place on a given day.
