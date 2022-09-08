“Charlie Brown is the everyman of every person,” explained Dan Kuhlman, who is about to take center stage playing the iconic role in Royal Star Theatre’s production of the Peanuts-inspired musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” running four performances beginning Sept. 16.
In fact, he said, “Every Peanuts character is an archetype, so much so that we can all find a little of ourselves in each of them.”
Based on the world-famous comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, the show (featuring book, music and lyrics mostly by Clark Gesner) brings together Charlie Brown and all his childhood friends, both human and four-legged, who, through songs, monologues and short scenes, offer insight into the true meaning of friendship.
From footage of rehearsals filmed a couple of weeks before opening night, it’s obvious that the cast of six adults, under the direction of Alison Kurtzman, marking her “official directorial debut” on the Queens community theater scene, have acquitted themselves quite naturally to bringing out the childlike exuberance of the youngsters they portray.
In addition to Kuhlman, the cast consists of (in time-honored alphabetical order) Danielle Fleming as Linus, Aglaia Ho as Lucy, Alex Jamison Ferlazzo as Sally, JK Larkin as Schroeder and Caitlin Leahy as Snoopy. Musical direction is by Brett Roelofs.
Not only is Fleming’s character a generation younger than herself, he’s also of the opposite sex. No problem for Fleming, who finds that recalling what it was like to be a child allows everything to fall into place.
Beyond that, she said, “It’s very nostalgic to have an understanding as an adult what the lines (spoken by a much younger character) mean.”
The company includes some fine vocal soloists, offering strong choral work on numbers such as “Beethoven Day,” a paean to Schroeder’s musical idol.
The backdrops and set pieces create an imaginative world appropriately in keeping with the comic-strip origins of the show, providing a cartoon-like feel.
It’s fairly common practice for actors to make their way to Manhattan when seeking employment. In this case, for Kuhlman, the opposite holds true.
A resident of Manhattan, he found his way here for the chance to experience the daily trials and tribulations of the title character.
“My goal is simply to perform,” he said. “For me, it’s about the role, the show and the company, not the location. As long as the MTA can get me there, I’ll be a part of it.”
Kurtzman, a Forest Hills resident, admitted that “it’s definitely a bit daunting to take on a show that is such a beloved part of so many people’s lives and childhoods. It has been a lot of fun to reconnect with all these characters and really get into their psyches.”
She predicted that audiences are “going to come away smiling,” adding that they “might even learn a thing or two about the true meaning of happiness.”
Performances will take place at The Mary Louis Academy (176-21 Wexford Terrace, Jamaica Estates) on Sept. 16 and 17 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 17 and 18 at 3 p.m.
Advance tickets are $20; or $17 for seniors and children under 12. They’re $2 more at the door. For more, call (516) 521-5500 or visit our.show/rstcharliebrown.
