It might come as a surprise to some that Rika Kanasawa, a native of Japan now living in Sunnyside, finds herself center stage these days at the Thalia Spanish Theatre in a new musical revue called “Salsa Cabaret,” running through Feb. 27.
But perhaps no one is more amazed than Kanasawa herself.
It’s not only that she’s one of the few non-Hispanic performers in the show, with many coming from Colombia, where dancing salsa is as natural as breathing. She never aspired to become a dancer.
After having a baby, Kanasawa just wanted to lose some weight, she explained in a recent telephone interview. She tried Zumba classes for a while, and then decided she’d like to move on to salsa.
She enrolled in classes at Cali Salsa Pal Mundo, a dance studio in Jackson Heights, and found herself having a great time.
“It’s a lot of cardio,” she also discovered, to her delight. “It became part of my routine a few times a week.”
Before she knew it, she was good enough to join the studio’s company of performers, which has become a regular attraction at the Thalia.
That Kanasawa was welcomed with open arms is indicative of the school’s mission to “make the people understand that art is the strongest, most valuable weapon that can be used to generate peace and coexistence.”
It all started when the group’s co-director, Vivian Reyes, came to New York in 2010. “We’re Colombian immigrants,” she said. “Our dream was to have a dance school.”
She and partner Jhonathan Ramos opened the school a year later — with five students, she said, and within 12 months, enrollment was up to 70.
As the students’ talents blossomed, it was decided the time had come to put them up on stage in front of an audience.
According to Angel Gil Orrios, artistic director at the Thalia, this is the troupe’s fifth engagement and, after a break during the pandemic, they are, once again, drawing crowds.
“People are coming back to the theater,” he said.
And this company seems an ideal match for the Thalia, the only Hispanic theater in the borough, its aim “to show the diversity of the different Spanish countries and to give artists a window to showcase the work,” Gil Orrios said.
“When there are problems with racism, discrimination and things like that, it is important through the arts to appeal to the common in different cultures,” he added.
And, according to one of the dancers, Angelica Barrera, the show goes a long way in that direction.
“It’s dance! You have to connect to people,” she said. “I smile when I’m dancing because I’m honestly having fun. The audience reads it on your expression.”
The show includes flamenco, mambo and even a touch of musical theater, in addition to some of the fastest salsa dancing you’re likely to see. Special guest Anissa Gathers provides live vocals.
“I feel happy if the audience, through my participation, enjoys the show,” Kanasawa said.
“Salsa Cabaret” is performed at the Thalia (41-17 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside) Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. through Feb. 27. Tickets: $45; students/seniors $42. Friday nights $40. Visit thaliatheatre.org or call (718) 729-3880.
