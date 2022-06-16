An unscientific poll conducted by the Chronicle has proven what many Queens residents already knew: Rockaway Beach remains one of the most desirable and one-of-a-kind beaches in the country.
Dubbed the “Venice Beach of the East Coast” by one surf shop owner, Rockaway Beach is set apart by its thriving surf culture, lively music scene, diverse cuisine and beach town vibes with a gritty city edge.
Rockaway Beach has rightfully maintained its presence among the highest-ranked beaches in a myriad of publications over the years, including in Travel + Leisure’s “25 Best Beaches in the U.S.” list from April. Although not exactly ranked in numerical order, Rockaway did come before Coney Island, which is notable, and the Hamptons did not even make the cut.
“Coney Island is literally Nathan’s hotdogs and here, you can get a poke bowl at the concessions,” said Nigel Louis, owner of Station RBNY surf shop. “I think the concessions are a trillion times better than most of the other beaches that I’ve been to,” he said, adding that the area also has everything from wine bars to Uzbek cuisine.
Louis said the “mix of New York and beach life” makes Rockaway unique, with its great surf, amazing skate parks and music at Rippers beachside burger shack.
“People can come from Wall Street and then have the sand in their toes ... being able to take the subway to the ocean, that’s kind of cool,” Louis added.
Aside from driving, beachgoers can get to the seaside by the A train or bus. The Rockaway Park shuttle has also been extended. Beach closures, however, due to ongoing construction to shore up the shoreline, are listed on the city Parks Department website.
Louis, who is from Barbados and says the beach is in his blood, made Rockaway his home right after Superstorm Sandy.
“It’s a good example of what New York City is like: the hustle and bustle and ‘let’s make money, let’s grind to make a living here’ — ‘cause it’s tough. But when we play, we play at this amazing stretch of beach, and the boardwalk is beautiful and the whole vibe is really good.”
Melissa Carrington, a real estate broker with Re/Max Elite and 20-year resident of the Rockaways, understands that vibe.
“As you come over the bridge, the temperature drops 10 degrees and so does your blood pressure,” she said.
“There are so many different varieties of things that you can do between food and arts and surfing.”
This summer, she is looking forward to the music and events by the concession stands, which were taken over by new owners last year.
The Fourth of July celebrations are fabulous, too, Carrington said. “From here to Jersey, all you see is the sky lit up.”
Moving from the Hudson Valley, she loves the small-town feel where everyone knows your name and will “give you the shirt off their back,” she said.
Gill and Chris Miquel experienced that when they moved here from Brooklyn.
“The first day we moved here, the whole bar bought us drinks,” recalled Gill.
They spent a recent Saturday listening to live music at the Rockstock event on the boardwalk with friend Michael Layden.
“Comfortable” is the word Layden uses to describe Rockaway Beach.
“I come down every morning to watch the sunrise and hang out ... lots of good music down here. After 24 years, I made a lot of close friends here,” he added.
Jimmy Dowd, co-owner of Boarders surf shop and co-founder of the Rockstock event, said there is always something happening at Rockaway Beach.
“There’s always a festival, there’s always a band playing, there’s always something new to eat ... it could be a parade, it could be a Rockstock,” he said.
Dowd named just some of the different cuisines in the area: West African, Jamaican, Brazilian, Irish, Italian and Polish.
With nearly seven miles of beach and boardwalk, it’s the largest in New York, he noted, and one of the best on the East Coast for surfing, skateboarding and more.
“It’s so rich in the arts and creativity and music and entrepreneurship. It just has this magical feel,” Dowd said.
“I’ve traveled the world and Rockaway in the summertime is like no other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.