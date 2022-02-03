Flushing Town Hall will celebrate Black History Month with the return of the Black History Trilogy, a set of performances paying tribute to Black entertainment.
Jimy Bleu, a Jimi Hendrix impersonator and historian, will kick it off with his “Third Stone from the Sun” performance on Feb. 12. Growing up Bleu was a student at the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Astoria and intended on becoming a trombone or trumpet player.
“I saw a video of Jimi at a festival, and I pretty much said that is what I would like to do for the rest of my life,” said Bleu. “During my junior and senior year in high school, I changed my major to guitar and singing.”
Bleu has been a tribute artist and fan club member of Hendrix since 1968, two years before the artist’s death.
“He invented the way that the electric guitar was presented in popular music,” said Bleu. “His importance to Black people and humanity, period, wasn’t being spoken or talked about so I started doing lectures.”
Through his rock music, Hendrix brought people of different races together at a time when swaths of the country were still segregated socially, according to Bleu.
“When you went to a Jimi Hendrix concert, you saw people of different races and ethnicities,” he said.
“The Black King of Vaudeville — Remembering Bert Williams in Song” will feature Tony-nominated actor Larry Marshall celebrating the life and music of one of the most pre-eminent entertainers of the turn of the last century on Feb. 20.
Williams was one of the first Black entertainers to break through racial barriers as a vaudeville, Broadway and film star from 1892 to 1922, said Marshall.
“It feels good to bring his persona to the front again,” said Marshall, a star on the Great White Way of shows like “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Hair” and “Porgy and Bess.”
“In Dahomey” was the first full-length musical to be written and performed by Blacks on Broadway. That wasn’t the only one; there were three of them.”
The two other plays that Williams starred in, with creative partner George Walker, were “Abyssinia” and “Bandanna Land.”
When Walker became ill in 1909, Williams had to strike out on his own, according to pbs.org.
“He became the first Black performer to headline at the ‘Ziegfeld Follies,’ which was basically an all-white vaudeville show,” said Marshall. “Probably the most regarded venue at the time outside of Paris. On top of that he was one of the first Black recording stars. He opened doors for a lot of different people.”
On Feb. 24, Tina Fabrique, a Broadway veteran of “Ragtime” and “The Wiz” fame, will pay homage to gospel music in a performance called “The Power & The Glory — Music of the Black Church.”
“I’m excited,” said Fabrique, who performed at Flushing Town Hall years ago with a jazz band. “This experience is what is needed right now. People need some uplifting, encouragement and inspiration.”
Fabrique considers gospel to be a healing type of music.
“I’ve been connected to gospel all my life, one way or another,” said Fabrique, who has been on the road singing songs by and acting out the life of Ella Fitzgerald for seven years at regional theaters.
In 1994, she got a record deal and ended up with the gospel album “He’s Able” in 1995. Since segueing to jazz and theater, she has not sang gospel on a big stage.
“As a kid in New York I sung with gospel groups,” said Fabrique. “That was the thing my mom would allow me to do because they didn’t want me in bars and clubs. I’ve always had an acquaintance with the material and I’ve always had a great respect for artists like Mahalia Jackson and people like her for quite some time.”
All performances will be held at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing at 7 p.m. and streamed live. For tickets and more information, visit FlushingTownHall.org or call (718) 463-7700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.