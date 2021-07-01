On Saturday and Sunday mornings at the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge, it’s not dealer’s choice but Ranger’s Choice when it comes to the type of nature walk you get. A tour can focus on osprey birds, diamondback terrapin turtles, horseshoe crabs, the marsh ecosystem or the overall benefits of nature on well-being.
The Ranger’s Choice program at the Wildlife Refuge starts at 10 a.m. and runs for an hour. It will continue every weekend through Aug. 1. Programming is free of charge and great for all ages.
“It’s a fun way of letting the rangers choose the program, especially because this year is a little different,” said Daphne Yun, public affairs specialist at the park. “We’re coming back from not giving tours at all last year,” she said, referring to closures during the pandemic.
“This is a different way to get people into the park,” said Yun. She is happy to be welcoming guests again and although their Visitor Center remains closed, new “visitor contact stations” allow them to have some interactions and resume the tours which follow recommended safety guidelines.
During his tours, U.S. Park Ranger Kevin Torres-Jurado likes to focus on the benefits of the great outdoors, highlighting facts and studies that show the mental and physical benefits of green space.
“Biophilia is the idea that humans are able to naturally connect with nature and this is just an innate feeling we have from our ancestors,” Torres-Jurado explained on a Ranger’s Choice walk. The term was coined by Harvard biologist Edward O. Wilson who believed that we have a “tendency to focus on life and lifelike processes.”
Torres-Jurado also covers the history of the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge, back to its first director, Herbert A. Johnson, who was credited with building up the preserve, initiating thousands of plantings including berry bushes and beach grass and restoring natural nesting grounds which brought snowy egrets and glossy ibis back to the deteriorating and polluted marshlands. The site was a former city garbage dump but was transformed by landfill and is now the only wildlife refuge in the National Park Service.
Stops along the tour can include visits to the ranger’s favorite spots like the observation deck or the South Garden. The West Pond Loop is closed for a shoreline restoration project that is expected to be finished in the fall but hikers can continue on to explore the East Pond on the opposite side of Cross Bay Boulevard.
Torres-Jurado hopes to bring more people out to the refuge, especially from communities like Ozone Park, where he grew up. He referenced studies from the Trust for Public Land, which advocates for park space. During the pandemic, it found that 100 million people did not have a park within a 10-minute walk from their home. He and his co-workers share a drive to make the refuge more accessible and welcoming to all.
“We’re all just trying to push for a better future and to us, I think that just means green,” said Torres-Jurado, gesturing to the lush surroundings of the South Garden. “Maybe we’d all be more focused, maybe we’d have more sense of direction, just being in nature.”
Despite drops in National Park visitation overall, areas like the wildlife refuge saw increased traffic in 2020. The Gateway Recreation Area consists of the Jamaica Bay Unit, which includes Floyd Bennett Field, Fort Tilden and Jacob Riis Park, as well as the Staten Island Unit and the Sandy Hook Unit in New Jersey.
Throughout the summer, a variety of other activities will be held throughout Gateway, like beginner kayaking at Floyd Bennett Field, paddling along the Rockaways, hikes at Fort Tilden and birding and yoga at Sandy Hook. More details for planning a visit can be found at nps.gov/gate.
