A new exhibit by LaGuardia Communtiy College searched no further for its subjects than its own LGBTQ+ faculty to illuminate what it means to be queer in academia.
“It’s breathtaking how candid and insightful our faculty and staff were,” said LaGuardia and Wagner Archives historian Stephen Petrus, the co-curator of “Rainbow LaGuardia.”
“It speaks volumes for these individuals to speak and put their lives online ... They were very intimate and open and they made themselves vulnerable, and when you make yourself vulnerable you show your strength. It’s a very admirable quality.”
“Rainbow LaGuardia” now features 16 members of the college’s staff who identify as LGBTQ+, but will eventually include 31 — the photography portion, conducted by students, of many subjects were halted by the pandemic, but will continue once it is safe to do so. The subjects all share their personal experiences as queer individuals from childhood, through adolescence, to adulthood and into the professional realm. Each of their stories is captured through oral history, video and photography, all of which is available virtually.
The exhibit, funded in part by the New York City Council, focuses on the subjects’ experiences working in educational institutions as members of an underrepresented community and the struggles they faced — “Rainbow LaGuardia” references that countless professors lost their jobs during the McCarthyism era of the 1950s and contrasts that to June 2020 when the Supreme Court ruled that gay, lesbian and transgender workers are protected by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and cannot be discriminated against in the workplace.
“It’s empowering when people share stories about their experiences. When you talk about coming out and receiving support from your family or not receiving support from your family, it’s very personal, but many people have gone through this,” said Petrus, noting that homophobia is still prevelant today, though more subtle, which makes the featured stories even more compelling, especially to those still in the closet. “This project increases awareness and fosters empathy. It builds community. Everybody has a story to tell that’s worthwhile to listen to.”
Rainbow LaGuardia was launched in honor of Pride Month, but is an ongoing project. Originally scheduled to be displayed in the College’s E Building, the exhibition is currently strictly online. As the college returns to campus and in-person operations, however, the exhibition will appear as planned, across the hall from a similar exhibit that features stories of LaGuardia’s queer students.
“With the students ... they’re part of Generation Z. They have a particular way of talking about gender identity. Many were casual and nonchalant and talking about it being fluid, reject traditional binaries of male and female. They’re on the cusp of a major cultural change. They’re talking in ways that their predecessors are not,” said Petrus. “The faculty and staff are older — in their 50s, 60s, 30s, they’re a wide range of ages. Some remember the AIDS crisis vividly, they remember the ’70s clearly when homosexuality was considered a mental illness.”
Rainbow LaGuardia is accessible at laguardiawagnerarchive.lagcc.cuny.edu/EdPrograms/Shades_Landing.aspx.
