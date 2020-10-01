A new bicycling group is taking over the borough every Sunday morning and encourages riders of every level to join in the fun.
“It just seemed like with the ongoing pandemic there’s been a big bike boom. A lot of people just recently started biking, they really don’t know where to go and they’re looking for some form of community,” said Eric Harold of Whitestone, who founded Queens Social Ride in July after noticing that most recreational bicycling clubs were not only based in Manhattan and Brooklyn, but exclusive to seasoned bikers.
“I felt that we needed a group that’s Queens based, hard enough to make someone push themselves out of beginning into intermediate, but not an all-day event that would turn anybody off,” he said. “Something that would be accessible to a large number of people.”
Since it’s inception, the group has met each Sunday at 9 a.m. in front of the Unisphere. The number of participants has steadily grown, reaching a peak of 37 people for its Sept. 20 ride to Douglaston. Registration is not required — all interested parties have to do is show up.
Each week, the riders try to visit a different neighborhood of the borough, most recently visiting Roosevelt Island ahead of the Queensboro Bridge rally that demanded more pedestrian and bicycling space. Some Social Riders stayed behind to join the call to action, while the rest of the group turned back for Flushing Meadows Corona Park to complete the standard 20-mile excursion. Rides, said Harold, can sometimes go a little farther, but usually don’t surpass 25 miles.
“It’s not difficult, we don’t leave people behind, we don’t drop people — we wait and let people catch up. We’re trying to become more cohesive as a group and as a team,” he said, noting that their average pace lies between 8 and 12 miles per hour.
While many group members discovered the group through social media, some happened to stumble upon it while they were doing their own individual ride past the Unisphere, like Miguel Báez of Corona, who has come back every week since.
“On Sundays, I had nothing to do and I’d feel so depressed to stay home, and now I come here,” he said. “I started to meet people, all these people.”
Harold joked that, because of Báez’s impulsive desire to join right on the spot, he’s had to send photographs each week to his wife to prove he wasn’t having an affair. “It gives us an opportunity to meet new friends,” Harold said.
Báez has also served as Queens Social Rides’ unofficial recruiter, often enticing people he meets to join the “ragtag” group.
“I was running through the park a month ago and I saw Miguel and he asked if I was a part of the group,” said John Lange of Jackson Heights, who joined the group just a few days after learning about it from Báez despite not having ridden a bike for 20 years. “I tested positive for coronavirus, so I bought a bike and started to ride for health and exercise. Now I feel good, every Sunday ... It’s a very good experience.”
