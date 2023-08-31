Back in 2014, Karesia Batan was an up-and-coming young dancer, living in Long Island City, and doing what she calls the “typical New York City artist hustle”: going to auditions and trying “to get the lay of the land.”
But, she recently recalled, she felt she was missing something.
She felt the need to meet fellow dancers. She wanted to know where they all went to rehearse. She wondered why there seemed to be so few dance performances around the borough.
“There must be something happening in Queens,” she remembers thinking to herself at the time.
That’s when she decided to make things happen, building, from the ground up, an event that has evolved into one of the borough’s major annual attractions, the Queensboro Dance Festival.
Now about to wrap up its 10th season, highlighted by three nights of performances at Queens Theatre from Sept. 15 to 17, the festival brings together dozens of performers who are as diverse in cultural background and dance style as the borough’s residents themselves.
When Batan launched the festival, her mission was “to strengthen the dance community in Queens and inspire greater appreciation for Queens dancers,” she said.
It began modestly enough, she explained, as a three-night run at a local theater.
Eventually, she realized that “if we wanted to reach as many Queens residents as possible, we had to tour. The tour was a major step in our growth.”
This year’s edition began on June 3, running weekends throughout the summer with free outdoor performances in parks, in plazas and on the borough’s streets, with classes and dance parties adding to the festive atmosphere.
Two such performances remain this year: On Sept. 2, the festival makes a stop at Jackson Heights’ Diversity Plaza (73-19 37 Road) from 6 to 7:15 p.m., featuring classical Indian dance, tap and contemporary dance, among other genres. On Sept. 3, it’s off to Queensbridge Park in Long Island City (Vernon Boulevard at 41st Avenue), also from 6 to 7:15 p.m., for a show featuring hip-hop, street jazz and Mexican and Japanese dance.
As with all the festival’s out-of-doors performances, they are free and open to the public.
The three-night season finale moves indoors to Queens Theatre (14 United Nations Ave. South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park) with a different lineup of dance troupes scheduled for each performance.
Show time each night is 7:30 p.m. Tickets for each night are $27; three-night passes are $66. Discount tickets are available and ASL and CART captioning will be provided (details are posted in the calendar at queensborodancefestival.org).
Sept. 16 will also offer a preshow gala dinner and a “Dancing with the Queens Stars” competition, pairing three Queens community leaders with three of the festival’s choreographers. Separate tickets are needed for the gala, at $100 each. For further information on the events at Queens Theatre, call (718) 760-0064.
As the festival’s founding executive director, Batan, who now lives in Sunnyside, said she would “love to see us continue to grow our audiences. We’re proud to say we’re a mainstay and we’re earning the trust of everyone we’re here to support. There’s more work ahead to reach as many different dancers as possible.”
