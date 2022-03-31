For the first time ever, Queens Theatre will host a Latin Culture & Dance Fiesta from April 8 to 10. Featuring events from across the Latin diaspora, the program will highlight vocal, dance and comedy performances.
According to Willy Mosquera, Queens Theatre’s front-of-house manager, the venue had held similar festivals in the past, ones that were several weeks long. Mosquera said that Executive Director Taryn Sacramone asked him to put together a weekend of programming in that same spirit.
Mosquera, a musician himself, had several ideas from the start. Several years ago, Argentinian musician Frank Valiente had approached him about doing an American take on the traditional tango.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Mosquera said. I figured this would be the perfect opportunity for us to present this.”
And so, what would become “Tango in America,” which will kick off the festivities on April 8 at 8 p.m., was born. The show will include performances of both traditional tango — which, Mosquera said, is Valiente’s specialty — and a medley of North American hits like Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” among others. The dancers will be backed by vocalists and an orchestra. Mosquera said that, though he’s excited for all of the festival’s events, he’s most looking forward to this one.
That Saturday afternoon, theater troupe Pinpoint Productions will perform Oscar Wilde’s “The Selfish Giant” — both in English and Spanish. The first performance, which will be in English, will be at 1 p.m., and the 3:30 show will be in Spanish.
Saturday night, Afro-Colombian music ensemble Grupo Rebolu will take the stage at 8 p.m. The band, which is led by founders Ronald Polo, Morris Ca–ate and Johanna Castaneda, derives much of their style from the coastal region of Colombia. Mosquera could not have spoken more highly of the group.
“Great singers and great energy,” he told the Chronicle. “I had booked them last summer to come do a show in Corona Plaza. When they were performing, there were people looking at them all the way up from the 7 train.”
Mosquera said that a priority for him while curating the festival’s acts was to highlight some New York City-based artists. He found that in Los Pleneros de la 21, a Puerto Rican music and dance group based in East Harlem. They, too, Mosquera said, have elements of the African diaspora in their work, particularly in their heavy use of percussion. Their performance will take place on April 10 at 3 p.m.
Rounding out the program on Sunday afternoon are two performances of “Maduritas, Macrobioticas y Multiorgasmicas,” a dark comedy written by Cristian Cortez and directed by Franco Galecio.
Mosquera said he first saw the show a few years ago, and was absolutely blown away — so much so that he worked with Cortez to get the same cast to perform next weekend. “I think the people that will come see this, they will actually laugh a lot,” he said. “But the way it ends, it will take everyone by surprise.”
For tickets and additional information on the festival, visit queenstheatre.org.
