Queens has a rich history of cinematography, with many films spotlighting landmarks of the World’s Borough and others disguising places like Ridgewood, where historic facades can evoke a variety of bygone periods and neighborhoods.
“I think that Queens doesn’t have nearly the cool imprimatur as Brooklyn or Manhattan and yet the history of filmmaking in Queens probably goes further back and is more voluminous than the other boroughs because of the studios, in addition to the exteriors,” said Eric Hynes, curator of film at the Museum of the Moving Image, which sits on the former Astoria Studios complex, the original home of Paramount Studios.
Queens on Screen, a new monthly series started in the pandemic and previously held outdoors, is coming home to MoMI’s Redstone Theater for the first time this month. From silent films of the 1920s, to feature-length films to shorts produced by local filmmakers, the series aims to represent the vibrancy of filmmaking here.
The first screening will be of Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Wrong Man” from 1956, inspired by the true story of Queens jazz musician Manny Balestrero, who was wrongly arrested for theft, and largely set in Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Ridgewood.
After the April 30 showing will be a presentation from writer and editor Cosmo Bjorkenheim, similarly titled “Queens on Screens,” which covers Queens landmarks portrayed in movies and broader city history.
The Hell Gate Bridge, for instance, is seen in the 1947 film noir “Kiss of Death” but also in “Second Act,” a 2018 romcom where Jennifer Lopez’s character sits below it after a jog.
Bjorkenheim will supplement those facts with the tale of a Revolutionary War ship carrying British Army payroll in gold coins and 80 American prisoners that reportedly sank below the Hell Gate in 1780.
“I hope that it appeals to people from Queens, people who live or have lived in Queens, because it’s nice to see familiar things in unfamiliar contexts,” explained Bjorkenheim, who lived in Ridgewood for a time. “I also hope that it appeals to film buffs and I think it should appeal to all New Yorkers because there are themes that run through the presentation that have to do with the history of the city as a whole and Queens as an important part of New York.”
Although he focuses on fiction, the films have unavoidable documentary qualities because they serve as a portrait of the places and times in which they were filmed.
Queens, he said, takes on a variety of personas throughout the decades in films. In “The Wrong Man,” Jackson Heights serves as the workaday commuter town where Manny Balestrero is trying to build a modest, decent life, but in “Men in Black,” it represents the less glamorous side of New York City as the first earthly place seen by extraterrestrials. In “Coming to America,” which will be screened at MoMI on May 15, Eddie Murphy’s character naively lands in Queens to seek his queen and finds her at a fast-food restaurant.
Hynes notes that it is the broad diversity of the borough that makes it a haven for filmmakers of all kinds, including the diversity in culture but also geography and typography.
“It’s a car culture as much as it is a subway culture,” he said. “It’s a place where there are sporting events. At the same time, there’s a density of housing projects ... I think that it’s hard to beat in terms of all the sorts of locations you could possibly ask for that are here in Queens.”
In his presentation, Bjorkenheim will touch on “Roxanne Roxanne,” a 2017 Netflix film that tells the story of fierce battle emcee Roxanne Shanté who grew up in the Queensbridge Houses in the 1980s, and the 1998 film “Belly” from director Hype Williams starring rappers Nas and DMX, where their stomping grounds include Jamaica Estates, South Jamaica and St. Albans.
Hynes said he is excited for the Queens on Screen series to take off and that the museum has a running list of hundreds of films it hopes to show and that can be complemented with presentations like Bjorkenheim’s, question-and-answer sessions with local filmmakers, music, dance and more.
More screenings will be announced over time; to find out more and buy tickets in advance, visit movingimage.us. Screenings will be free for members.
