There was a time when movies featured neither superheroes nor computer animation. Instead they were replete with something called “acting,” which, done by several different people all at once and captured on reels of “film,” served to entertain humans whose attention spans were as yet undamaged. Some of these movies ran for more than two hours without a single explosion or squeal from some googly-eyed thing that appears to be half emoji, half Dr. Seuss reject.
Sure, this type of thing is still done to a degree, especially among independent filmmakers, but no one’s mistaking the 2020s for a new golden age of Hollywood. Are they? One institution that will take you back — even as it also joins in the modern zeitgeist — is the Queens Public Library. From one end of the borough to the other, the library shows movies both new and old, including some of the best ever made.
In Howard Beach, audiences can let out their inner anguished cry of “Stella!” next week when the 1951 Southern drama “A Streetcar Named Desire” is screened, at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Based on the Tennessee Williams play, the film made Marlon Brando a star and reminded everyone that Vivien Leigh is pretty good at playing a troubled Southern belle.
Howard Beach goes back and forth: The following week it has a movie based on a video game, then on the 22nd and 23rd it has “The Outsiders,” a 1983 coming-of-age drama with Brat Packers that will take Gen Xers back, and then on the 29th and 30th it has a recent franchise slasher movie.
Glen Oaks has a nice mix of flicks for those with mature minds in its September Saturday Afternoon Movies lineup. On Sept. 9 at 12 p.m. it will demonstrate that if you screen it they will come with a showing of “Field of Dreams,” the 1989 baseball fantasy. The 2005 version of “Oliver Twist” follows on Sept. 16. A week later it’s “Lansky,” the 2021 biographical crime drama about leading organized crime figure Meyer Lanksy, aka “The Mob’s Accountant.” Then on Sept. 30 “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” the 1969 Western starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford, rides in.
Other libraries show other films, both of the animated-things-zipping-and-quipping variety and of the kind that might appeal to parents and guardians. They’re all free, and can be found here: tinyurl.com/3y4h28z3. Remember you’re welcome at any branch, regardless of where you live.
Sunnyside shows classics on Mondays at 3 p.m. Alfred Hitchcock’s “Suspicion,” the 1941 romantic thriller starring Cary Grant and Joan Fontaine, screens Sept. 11. On the 18th it’s “The Letter” (1940) with Bette Davis and on the 25th “Miss Sadie Thompson” (1953), starring Rita Hayworth.
But it’s the Central Library in Jamaica that truly turns into a movie palace of yore, every Friday at 2 p.m. Or maybe it’s just that Central’s Friday flicks are listed online all the way through December already (it also has movies on Mondays).
The lineup is impressive for fans of old Hollywood, both the Golden Age and beyond. It starts tomorrow, Sept. 1, with “Mean Streets,” the 1973 drama about a young man torn between the church and the mob, among other things. A few names say it all: Scorsese. Keitel. De Niro.
On Sept. 8 “Rebel Without a Cause” rolls in from 1955, with its tragic stars James Dean (dead at 24: car wreck) and Natalie Wood (dead at 43: drowning; foul play?) portraying troubled teenagers. A week later it’s “The Mark of Zorro” from 1940 (almost a proto-superhero, is he not?). “From Russia with Love” follows, from the year someone killed Kennedy, the second James Bond film. Then on the 29th it’s “You Can’t Take it With You,” the 1938 screwball romantic comedy about a zany family in a zany house, with a stellar cast and a message about monopolistic capitalism.
Quality remains job one in Jamaica on Oct. 6, with James Stewart and Kim Novak starring in Hitchcock’s “Vertigo,” the 1958 psychological thriller that is often ranked among the top movies of all time, sometimes even topping “Citizen Kane.” The next week brings “Friday the 13th,” but at least it’s the 1980 original, and it is October, after all. More scary stuff follows, and the tide of classics appears never to ebb.
