Angela Carcione had wanted to study bugs since she was young. In third grade, she told her teacher she wanted to be a wildlife biologist like Steve Irwin. The Howard Beach native went on to pursue entomology, the study of insects, at the University of Delaware.
Now, she has written a book all about critters called “Buggin’ Out with Natalia Vedalia,” with her cousin, Annamarie Carcione, who illustrated it.
Angela is a teacher at the Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School in Forest Hills, where she tries to expose students to different fields of science. She hopes the book can be used to supplement science lessons in classrooms.
The book explores themes of climate change and stewardship, such as the concept of “leave no trace,” which encourages leaving nature undisturbed. Readers are warned to not touch furry bugs that may be poisonous and to beware of ticks and bedbugs. It ends with several pages of a glossary defining the terms used, which Angela pulled from actual units taught in the classroom.
“One of the purposes is also to introduce a series of young female characters with an interest in a specific field of science, something that maybe you wouldn’t typically associate with a girl being in that field,” said Angela. The protagonist, Natalia Vedalia, is a middle schooler and “budding entomologist” exploring New York State.
“I bring insects into the classroom sometimes, and they are so excited,” she said of her students. “The girls, too, get really into it. And I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s the missing piece.’ The exposure isn’t there.”
The book is filled with iconic Queens scenes, especially the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge, which Angela said inspired her to write the book.
Throughout the pandemic, she spent her days exploring the national park and said it was a “life saver.”
“Jamaica Bay is so unique and I feel blessed to live so close to such an interesting area,” said Angela. “People really don’t appreciate the Jamaica Bay region but it’s so important ecologically.”
The book features landmarks such as the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park and distinctive attached houses inspired by Middle Village, where Annamarie is from.
“We’re both from Queens so we wanted to add that flair,” said Angela.
She said that, despite living in “the city,” kids do not have to succumb to a “nature-deficit disorder.” The cousins hope to get kids outdoors and away from their devices.
“I learned so much about the wildlife that inhabits this area and borough,” Angela said.
“It really was just a pandemic hobby, going birding and exploring,” she said. “Originally, I had no plan for the for book.”
The duo started putting the work together for fun before deciding to publish it.
Angela gave Annamarie arthropod anatomy lessons to make sure the drawings of cicadas, spiders, grasshoppers and other critters were accurate. The main character’s ladybug printed dress is inspired by the vedalia beetle, hence Natalia Vedalia.
A children’s book on zoology was a first for Annamarie, who is a fine artist and scenic artist.
“This is the first graphic design project I have done and I hope to do more in the future,” said Annamarie, who did the work on Procreate on a tablet.
“She nailed it,” Angela said of her cousin’s illustrations.
The next book in “The Neighborhood Naturalist Collection” will focus on birds and is already in the works, said Angela.
Another hidden gem in “Buggin’ Out” is the font, created from Annamarie’s own handwriting, a perk of the self-publishing route they took through Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing. That was also a hit among their family, who all got a copy of the book for Christmas this year, said Angela.
Angela runs an Instagram account, the Neighborhood Naturalist, which educates about the wildlife here as well. She shares photos from phenological adventures that rival Natalia Vedalia’s. “Buggin’ Out with Natalia Vedalia” can be found on Amazon.
