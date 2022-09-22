Through the grandiose Victorian-style entrance of the Voelker Orth Museum in Flushing lies an exhibit curated by one of Queens’ very own accomplished artists. While Helaine Soller’s work has been exhibited nationally and internationally in Japan and Mongolia, she was born and raised in Flushing. Her exhibit, titled “Growing Up in Queens: Landscapes and Memories,” reflects fondly upon her own recollections of the borough. The paintings are inspired by the Voelker Orth Museum and Kissena Park Lake, two landmarks of Queens.
The Voelker Orth Museum was originally the Orth family’s 1890s home. It was donated by the family’s last surviving member, Elisabetha Orth, upon her passing in the latenineteen nineties. In her will, Elisabetha requested the house be opened to the public as a museum in order to promote local history and showcase a Victorian-style garden that offers a sanctuary for wild birds.
Today, the house’s exterior and interior have been little changed and guests can explore the many rooms of the home. The museum also supports the Queens community and local artists with various events and exhibits. It is recognized by the National Register of Historic Sites, and is an official New York City landmark. It’s safe to say Elisabetha’s wishes were honored.
Soller chose to focus on the Voelker Orth Museum and Kissena Park Lake for good reason: They were both familiar and cherished locations. “I have memories of family and friends and many life events centered in this Flushing area,” she said. “The Voelker Orth Museum was a few blocks from my first art lessons, my first apartment, and where I was born.”
Soller’s work combines expressionism, realism and abstraction in order to convey the beauty of nature, something important to her. She commented, “Art and nature are in my DNA.” Her grandfather was a European horticulturist, and she grew up surrounded by trees and nature. Through her art, she creates awareness of fragile ecosystems and diminishing natural resources. Her affinity for nature is clearly displayed in the exhibit.
The exhibit contains a series of 10 contemporary paintings. The essence of the museum’s garden and the beauty of the lake are present in every brushstroke and splash of color. While beautiful, the paintings also provide a warmth and familiarity that people living in Queens can especially understand.
In one painting located in the museum’s dining room, “Leisure,” a group of friends are enjoying their time on the grass in a park, with the vastness of nature surrounding them. In another, “Rowing,” a group is rowing a boat on Kissena Park Lake, inviting viewers to reflect on their own experiences of nature, and perhaps their own memories of the very same lake.
In another work, entitled “Koi Pond Waterfall,” visitors can see a colorful image inspired by the very same pond in the museum’s garden. “Trio” invokes the serenity of koi fish using zen-like strokes and color.
The paintings inspired by Voelker Orth’s garden capture the dynamics of the atmosphere and display a variety of colorful plants and flowers, which visitors of the museum can see for themselves just a few steps away. It is truly a sight to see.
The exhibit runs through Oct. 23. There will be an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. that day, in which visitors can tour the home and meet Soller as she creates a painting in the garden. For more information about the Voelker Orth Museum, which has limited house, visit vomuseum.org. For more from Soller, visit helainesoller.com.
