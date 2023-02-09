Walking by a section of the Bay Terrace Shopping Center this month, you might think you’re passing an art museum. Outlets and restaurants give way to three adjacent storefronts filled with paintings, photography and other art.
The colorful stretch of self-expression is part of the Bayside Historical Society’s 22nd annual Winter Art Show, which runs for all of February. This year, the work of 53 artists — 89 pieces in total — is featured in a virtual gallery on the BHS website, with much of the art also displayed in the windows of the mall’s unoccupied storefronts between 212-59 and 212-65 26 Ave.
According to BHS Executive Director Barbara Speedling and art show chair and society trustee Laura James, participants are from all over Queens, but most call Bayside, Flushing or Whitestone home.
For BHS President Paul DiBenedetto, the Winter Art Show is a chance to highlight the borough’s art scene, which he believes is sometimes overlooked.
“Everyone knows about the Manhattan and Brooklyn art scenes, but we want to shine a light on local artists and give them a voice,” DiBenedetto explains. “And Bayside in particular has long had art and film colonies. People don’t realize how much talent is lurking in this area.”
In the prepandemic age, the BHS Winter Art Show was held annually at the society’s headquarters — the Castle at Fort Totten. After Covid-19 hit, the Cord Meyer Development Co. invited the society to use some of the mall’s empty storefront space to exhibit the art.
“During the pandemic, we utilized our unused spaces to serve not-for-profits and other local groups,” says Joe Forgione, vice president controller at Cord Meyer Development Co., which manages the center. “We’re very gratified that [the exhibit] has now become a successful winter tradition.”
DiBenedetto describes the partnership with Cord Meyer as “fantastic.”
The hybrid setup has certainly proved fantastic for BHS, as it allows the art show to reach many more people than it did during its years at the Castle. Foot traffic near the storefronts is heavy; Speedling has heard estimates of as many as 13,000 shoppers walking by the display last February. James says that “just hanging the artwork” in late January of this year drew the interest of passersby. She also notes that the BHS’s web gallery reached 11,000 hits during its first year, describing that as “quite astounding.” James is proud the creations are “available to the public 24/7,” whether digitally or in person.
The program’s 53 artists range from hobbyists to professionals. Some are new to the Winter Art Show, others repeat entrants. Submissions are divided into categories: drawing, sculpture/3-D, mixed media, watercolor, photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, quilts and folk art (the last two were added this year).
While exploratory and fun, the event is a competition, with a number of categories.
Pieces were reviewed and rated by Neill Slaughter, professor emeritus of fine arts at Long Island University, and Robert Mehling, an artist and instructor at Southampton Cultural Center.
Fred Adell’s self-portrait “Leader of the Pack?,” inspired by a quote from ancient Roman statesman Seneca, received the top award in the folk art group.
“Melting Complexity,” Marilyn Hamilton’s representation of a melting Rubik’s Cube, won best in the quilts category. Slaughter described it as “very clever and highly disciplined” with “strong graphic impact.”
Not surprisingly, there are items with a Queens theme. Hannah Mrakovcic’s photo of the dormant, dilapidated Richmond Hill LIRR station garnered an honorable mention, as did “Throgs Neck Bridge Seen from Fort Totten,” an acrylic painting by Luis Caraos.
One striking piece at Bay Terrace is Minshik Shin’s “Awaken Tuxedo,” an acrylic-and-contract-painted white tuxedo. It has a Jackson Pollock-meets-“Miami Vice” vibe and can be yours for $15,000 (some art at the show is for sale).
Also included, in separate galleries and not judged for competition, are 20 self-portraits from Bayside High School art students and seven works by Queens-based senior citizens living in long-term care.
