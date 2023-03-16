Every month is Women’s History Month at Q.E.D, the only independent, woman-owned and operated venue for the arts in Astoria.
“This is the status quo, which is really great, especially in comedy, where women and LGBTQ are vastly underrepresented,” said owner Kambri Crews. “That has been changing over the last few years, which is great, but Q.E.D. has always been part of that movement ... and not even by design. I think it’s just the fact that I’m a woman means that I book more women.”
More than half the shows there are produced by women, Crews added, making it not just March that is dedicated to them.
And, as usual, the community space offers much more than just comedy. A packed schedule for the coming months includes movie screenings, lectures, workshops and meetups for board games, crafting and learning Spanish.
Every Friday and Saturday at 9:30 p.m. at Q.E.D. is the All Pro Comedy Showcase, an ongoing series of house-booked national headliners. Those tickets are $15 each.
After a rocky few pandemic-stricken years, those shows have been selling out once again. Crews’ busiest season is usually winter, and this one didn’t disappoint.
“We were bumping, sold out every Friday, Saturday night and tons of private events. It felt as normal as it could, all things considered,” she said, adding that ticket sales are generally up for comedy.
Last weekend, Crews held her 23rd annual Oscar watch party. She has held the event across the city for years and then at Q.E.D. in its past nine years of existence.
The venue can also be rented out at an affordable rate for events, compared to other options.
Free open mics occur throughout the week. Events are often free with a one-item purchase. Q.E.D. serves beer, wine, coffee, tea, soda, snacks and hot pub food.
New to the schedule is the On the Rise showcase, featuring up-and-coming comedians. Tickets go for $10.
“They’re basically comedians that I haven’t had a chance to watch on the stage in front of a paid audience,” explained Crews. “I see them at open mics or I see them on an alt show, and I want to see them in front of a regular audience ... some of them are just comedians that I really like and I want to give them an opportunity to get on a house show.”
Jokes aside, Crews is excited for the return of slapstick film showings, but not nearly as excited as the movie buffs the event draws. The next one, curated by Queens-based film historians Nelson Hughes and Tommy José Stathes, will pay tribute to Wanda Wiley, a slapstick star from the 1920s. Much of her work did not survive but rarities from the Library of Congress will be shown at Q.E.D. on Sunday, March 26.
A Mother’s Day lecture will highlight true stories of “magical mothers” who practice witchcraft and fortune telling.
Free-with-purchase events also include Shut Up & Write, Drink & Draw and Work-n-Sip. Q.E.D. offers designated work areas, with electrical outlets and free Wi-Fi.
All the info on upcoming events can be found at qedastoria.com.
“For anybody who’s interested in producing an event or having a private party or teaching, all of the info is on our website,” said Crews.
“I pride myself in being very transparent and making sure that you don’t need to have some sort of secret handshake to take part at Q.E.D. ... Accessibility is very important to me and affordability is very important to me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.