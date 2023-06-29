“It is often humor that helps one cope with the most challenging, stressful, unheard and unpredictable circumstances during trying times.”
The first line of the introduction to poet Vincent J. Tomeo’s new chapbook, “The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times,” summarizes the motivation behind each poem. Tomeo’s prose is inspired by the times he chose humor in the face of adversity, and he aims to help his readers to do the same.
Tomeo, a Corona native, Flushing resident and former American history teacher of 36 years, knows a fair bit about adversity: He received a bladder cancer diagnosis during the Covid pandemic.
“In my struggle not to get depressed or dwell in negativity, to find solace, contentment and peace, I chose to seek out beauty and laugh,” he wrote in the blurb on the back of the short book.
The result of Tomeo’s search for solace is a collection of poems sure to elicit delight for its readers. Throughout his chapbook, Tomeo, who has recited his poetry across the country and internationally, excels in making ordinary situations laugh-out-loud funny.
“Everyone goes through trying times,” Tomeo said. “We can confront those trying times with humor and laughter to ease the burden.”
In one piece titled, “I Read My Poems to My Dog,” Tomeo vividly details the attentive reactions of his canine companion, Rex, to his poetry being read aloud.
In another, titled “My Streaking Days Are Over,” Tomeo tells an anecdote about an adventure he had in 1970 with a dozen fellow NYU students that ends with a humorous plot twist.
The poem “High Tea With My Dog Grandma” was inspired by a pet of Tomeo’s, aptly named Grandma. “Before my grandmother passed, she always said she would come back as a dog,” Tomeo explained. “Shortly after she passed, a dog ended up on our property. My mother tried shooing her away, and I said, ‘Wait, that’s Grandma!’ So, of course, we ended up keeping the dog and calling her Grandma.”
Anyone with a doting mother can relate to “Things My Mother Would Say or Ask as I Got Older,” especially the line in which his mother is quoted saying, “When I am gone, you will be sorry,” immediately followed by, “Are you dating? When will I have grandchildren?”
Of the titular poem, Tomeo said, “I didn’t want to get into a funk. I was trying to think of what to write. I thought of Disney’s ‘Fantasia,’ with the dancing hippos, and it made me laugh. And I was inspired.” He penned the poem, which eventually led to the chapbook.
The final poem in the collection is titled “Charging a Cellphone,” and is probably one of the best — as morbid as it is funny.
Overall, Tomeo hopes his poems alleviate the anxiety of his readers and leave them with a renewed sense of hope.
“Humor is the best medicine,” he said. “I want to help other people and let them know there’s hope at the end of the tunnel.
“Times are trying right now. We need to try to somehow make things less miserable. We need more laughter. We need more kindness.
“We need more Carol Burnetts. We need something.”
