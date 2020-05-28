The stories evoke all aspects of the coronavirus crisis, from paeans to those who have been lost to bewilderment at how radically society was altered in such a short time.
One contributor, Nitin Mukul, wrote of having discovered a bicycle repair shop, the Hospital de Bicicletas, years before, and of what great service its workers provided, even to an outsider, “a gringo like me.”
“I found out a few days ago that one of the mechanics, Juan Valerio, passed away due to Coronavirus,” Mukul wrote, in a post accompanied by a photo of the deceased. “According to this old article he was a former mechanic for the Mexican Olympic cycling team. This felt like a personal loss not only because it’s a great bike shop but even more because it really represents the ethos of Jackson Heights and so many here at the epicenter who are keeping things going. I hope the shop is still around once the pandemic is behind us.”
Another poster, Geo Marin, submitted photos of an empty Cross Bay Boulevard in Howard Beach and wrote about both finance and family.
“Quarantine has been tough on everyone by not being able to enjoy the city that never sleeps,” Marin wrote in one of at least two posts he made. “My father has been hit hard by quarantine as he is in his 70’s and used to going out a lot. I feel like us kids have to take care of our parents as they tend to be stubborn and I have seen other people comment the same on Facebook. Our corner grocery store that has been open 24 hrs during winter storms and hurricanes is actually closing at night once or twice a week. This virus has changed and will change how we all socialize, let’s all be kind to each other.”
Mukul’s and Marin’s posts are both part of the COVID-19 Project, a part of the Queens Memory community archiving program, to which participants are contributing their stories about the pandemic in a variety of formats. The project is a joint venture of the Queens Library, Queens College and Urban Archive, and its stories are posted at qplnyc.urbanarchive.me/cities/nyc.
Participants also can phone in audio testimonies using a toll-free number 1 (855) QNS-LOVE (767-5683) or sit for long-form remote interviews conducted by Queens Memory staff and volunteers. Details on each option are posted on the website, via links that appear in eight languages.
The project continues to receive stories and testimonies and always wants more.
“Queens remains the epicenter of the pandemic in New York City, with many residents working on the front lines and providing essential services to community members,” Natalie Milbrodt, founding director of the Queens Memory Project, said in an announcement. “The stories they are sharing with us today will be an invaluable resource to those in the future trying to understand this turbulent time in world history. We are very fortunate to be working with our colleagues at Queens College and Urban Archive as well as with talented volunteers across the city who are helping us with this ambitious project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.