Free speech. America’s reaction to the Holocaust in the 1940s. A popular celebrity living with Parkinson’s disease.
Commonpoint Queens’ virtual author series continues this fall with experts discussing Jewish heritage and a variety of other topics, from censorship to aging.
Suzanne Nossel, CEO of the human rights organization PEN American, wrote, “Dare To Speak: Defending Free Speech For All,” which she will discuss Nov. 2 at noon. The event is $10 or $8 for members.
Nossel, who held senior State Department positions in the Clinton and Obama administrations, will speak about how to maintain open debates while being respectful of different backgrounds and opinions as the battle over so-called cancel culture and censorship rages on.
Former “Good Morning America” host Joan Lunden’s “Why Did I Come Into This Room” delves into various phases of aging. The book is a funny “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” for the aging woman. Lunden’s talk, in partnership with the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta Book Festival, will be Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. The event is $11 for a virtual ticket or $36 for a ticket and one copy of the book.
Rafael Medoff, who has authored more than 20 books about Jewish history, will discuss the United States’ actions during the Holocaust in his talk Nov. 9 at noon. “The Jews Should Keep Quiet: Franklin D. Roosevelt, Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, and America’s Response to the Holocaust,” explores the president’s private sentiments toward Jews and how the administration rejected pleas to drop bombs on the railways to Auschwitz. The event is $10, or $8 for members.
Ayala Fader explores Jewish men and women who secretly explore the outside world while remaining in their ultra-Orthodox religious communities in “Hidden Heretics: Jewish Doubt in the Digital Age.” Fader, an anthropology professor at Fordham University, will give her talk Nov. 16 at noon. It will be $10, or $8 for members.
“Back to the Future” star and Parkinson’s disease activist Michael J. Fox will talk about his book “No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality.”
Two previous bestselling memoirs dealt with how he came to terms with his illness while still exhibiting optimistm. The new book by the Golden Globe and Emmy winner reassesses this outlook as events in the past decade presented additional challenges.
Appearing in partnership with the Atlanta JCC Book Festival, Fox will speak Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. The cost is $36 for a virtual ticket and one copy of the book.
To register for Nossel, Medoff and Fader visit commonpointqueens.org/register.
For Lunden and Fox’s talks, go to Showclix.com and search for the events.
