Dec. 26 marks the start of the weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa, an African-American holiday that was conceived in 1966.
The holiday started a year after a riot broke out in the Black Watts neighborhood in Los Angeles that left 34 dead, 1,000 injured and $40 million in property damage after a parking stop escalated into a fight between a Black driver and a white police officer, according to History.com. Many believed the unrest occurred because of the longstanding tension between police and residents.
Church representatives, local government leaders and the NAACP worked together to calm the riots, which broke out on Aug. 11, 1965 and lasted for six days, according to History.com. The creation of Kwanzaa, by Maulana Karenga, the former chair of Black Studies at California State University at Long Beach, was to help African-American families recenter themselves around community and culture via seven African principles: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).
Helping to maintain that tradition within her own household and for other families is book seller Tracy Gambles, the founder of Tracy Gambles Children’s Books, a diverse collection of literature that features Black and brown main characters and multicultural authors.
“Now that I am a parent, I try to include my 11-year old daughter in that effort as well,” said Gambles, a Jamaica resident. “Today I celebrate Christmas secularly, but I have always appreciated that Kwanzaa is a cultural, rather than religious, holiday. In that way, it can be embraced by many people, which is in keeping with its pan-African roots.”
Two books that she reads to her daughter and that she has sold at various pop-up events are “Seven Candles for Kwanzaa” by Andrea Davis Pinkney and illustrated by Brian Pinkney, and “Together for Kwanzaa” by Juwanda Ford and illustrated by Shelly Hehenberger.
Both books teach children about the holiday and the principles surrounding it.
“The creation and endurance of Kwanzaa is one of the many ways that people of African heritage demonstrate our ingenuity, self-determination and creativity,” said Gambles. “It is all of a piece with our contributions to other aspects of existence including art, business, sport, entertainment, medicine. Kwanzaa is a yearly reminder that as a people, we are potent creators.”
Gambles, 47, has celebrated Kwanzaa since her late teens and aims to attend an event every year.
This year Your Queens, a nonprofit dedicated to educating people about pan-African history through storytelling, song and dance, will host its fifth annual Kwanzaa celebration at Linden Studio, located at 187-17 Linden Blvd. in St. Albans, from 4 to 7 p.m.
To sign up for the Dec. 26 event, guests can RSVP at yourqueens.com or eventbrite.com. To watch virtually, guests can go to the Your Queens YouTube channel.
