With 157 films from 27 countries shown in five venues over six days, the 12th annual Queens World Film Festival probably could justifiably say it has something for everyone.
But Katha Cato is promising more.
“Be prepared to see something in every block that — it’ll rattle you.”
And even if one has seen one or more of the past festivals, Cato, executive director and board president of the festival, believes that like the philosopher who says one cannot ever cross the same river twice, there is no such thing as a routine Queens film festival, no matter how often one has attended.
“The festival is driven by the voices of those chosen to participate,” Cato said. “It morphs into what is good for the filmmakers. And this is a very bold season.”
The festival runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6.
Venues include the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria; the Queens Theatre at Flushing Meadows Corona Park; Kaufman Astoria Studios’ Zukor Theater in Long Island City; Flushing Town Hall; and The Local in Long Island City.
“We’re expanding into new neighborhoods,” Cato said. “And it’s really all about the films — finding the films, promoting the films to the audiences, making sure we can connect the right films with the right media outlets so we can amplify their stories.”
The festival also will run virtually from Nov. 20 to Dec. 4 on filmfestivalflix.com.
Cato, who said she does not choose the films, says it is hard to select favorites.
“I love all my children,” she said. “We have 2,000 films over 12 years.”
She said this year that Flushing Town Hall will host a film by a young Indonesian filmmaker, as well as two by artists from India who plan to be present for their screenings.
Cato said Sophia Castuera’s “august at twenty-two” was created by a group of young filmmakers.
“This film captures the young 20s who move to New York — I moved here when I was 26.” She said the film avoided stereotypes like casting model-types in lead roles.
“That lets all of us normal-looking people see themselves in the lives of the characters.”
She said “Trap,” a thriller by Anthony Edward Curry, “is nontraditional storytelling. It scares you to death ... [Curry] is not fooling around.”
Neha Lohia, a native of India, is the writer, director, producer and editor of “Yashodhara: The Buddha’s Wife.” She credits Donald Cato, her screenwriting professor and Katha’s husband, with convincing her to create her short.
“Everyone knows about the Buddha, but no one knows about his wife,” Lohia told the Chronicle. “I was nervous about writing a script. [Cato] said I should make it a short.” She now is planning a series of films.
Then there is “Filmmaker for the Prosecution” by Jean-Christophe Klotz, which tells how films were tracked down, preserved and presented as damning evidence to convict surviving members of the Nazi leadership during the Nuremberg war crimes trials after World War II.
Sandra Schulberg, a member of the festival’s board who preserves old and independent films, was the co-producer. Her father and uncle, Stuart and Budd Schulberg, gathered the Nazi films under their commanding officer with the Office of Strategic Services, Hollywood director John Ford.
Schulberg also is one of five women who will be recognized with the annual Spirit of Queens Award. Other recipients include Taryn Sacramone, chair of the Cultural Institutions Group and executive director of Queens Theatre; Sade Lythcott, chief executive officer of the National Black Theatre and chair of the Coalition of Theatres of Color; Lucy Sexton, executive director of New Yorkers for Culture & Arts; and Ellen Kodadek, executive director and artistic director of Flushing Town Hall.
Tickets, schedules and more information can be found on the festival’s website at queensworldfilmfestival.org. Tickets are $15 plus a handling fee for general admission or $11.25 plus fee for students and seniors.
Archives from previous festivals can be found online at bit.ly/3DbKomI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.