With many New Yorkers following social distancing measures and staying at home, Mayor de Blasio recently announced a free digital platform of virtual activities.
One of the options is Recipe Rescue, in which users can take a traditional family recipe and “rescue” it by creating a healthier version. Users can work with their families and send a video for a chance to win culinary prizes.
All YMCA locations are temporarily closed but virtual workouts allow people to exercise at home. Workouts vary, including stretching and yoga, conditioning and strength, Zumba and dance, and cardio.
Basketball fans looking for a fix can watch a free preview of NBA League Pass, as the league is providing access to full-length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019-20 season, and an expansive archive of classic games and content.
There are free practice tests and other study materials for the GED, HiSET, SAT, elementary school and middle school standardized tests, civil service, technical and other professional exams. A library card is required but users can apply for one online.
Amazon’s Audible is providing free audio stories for kids and teens, with a variety of classics available for listeners.
Libraries, archives and other cultural institutions around the world are sharing free coloring sheets and books based on materials in their collections. Users can download and print their favorites.
“Made in NY” talks see the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment educate New Yorkers about working in the film, television, theater and digital media industries with panel discussions.
For anyone who misses visiting museums, The Met Museum invites viewers to virtually see its galleries via “The Met 360 Project.” Hours of lectures, talks and symposiums held at the Met are available for view via their digital archives.
While you can’t watch the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater onstage, fans can see their performances as the theater is sharing full-length videos of the company onstage.
Residents who miss traveling around the city can check out the New York Transit Museum’s online exhibition, “Grand by Design: A Centennial Celebration of Grand Central Terminal.”
Anyone interested in these activities, and more, can visit nyc.gov/funathome.
