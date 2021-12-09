The Alley Pond Environmental Center is getting into the holiday spirit, and has several in-person events lined up for everyone.
“The beauty of APEC is we do target all age groups,” said Rosemarie Favuzza, APEC’s director of education.
Some events are exclusively catered to children, while others are designed specifically for adults.
Favuzza’s Dec. 17 cooking class is reserved for children ages 8 to 12. She teaches the class once a month, and crafts the menu to reflect the seasons. For the December class, Favuzza and her students will be making an entire breakfast meal of snowmen.
The little chefs will make snowman pancakes using cookie cutters and Nutella, as well as snowman powdered donut kabobs and snowman poop made of marshmallow.
While Favuzza mans the stove, another educator will take the children to visit some of APEC’s furry friends and feed them the scraps from their activities.
“Strawberry caps will go to the guinea pigs,” Favuzza said. “It’s a fun class for children.”
The week ahead of the snowman breakfast class, APEC will be hosting a Jingle Bells for Birds class. This session is designed for younger children: 6- to 8-year-olds. Participants will learn from APEC’s bird ambassadors about different avian beaks, examine skull replicas, discuss how birds lay eggs and meet some of APEC’s feathered friends.
“Then they’ll create a bird toy for our birds,” said Favuzza, adding that they will be able to bring some treats home for the birds in their own backyards. Children will smear Krisco all over a recycled toilet paper roll before dipping it into bird seed. “They can also hang bells from it because it’ll be entertaining for the birds.”
Children don’t get all the fun at APEC this holiday season — on Dec. 12, artist and jewelry designer Naomi Rabinowitz will host an afternoon glass fusion workshop. Participants will have the opportunity to make colorful necklaces, pins, magnets, earrings or rings and to learn the basics of fused glass art.
APEC hosted the class once before, and it was so popular that the center decided to make room for a second workshop this time, according to Favuzza
All materials will be provided, and Rabinowitz will fire the pieces made in the workshop, which will then be available for pickup at a later date. The workshop, Favuzza said, is a great opportunity to craft personal and handmade holiday gifts for loved ones this season.
Almost every children’s class — 95 percent of all hosted at APEC, Favuzza estimated — includes a short nature walk. The Snowman Breakfast and Jingle Bells for Birds classes will certainly end with an outdoor stroll, so children should be dressed appropriately.
“Especially after last year, this gives children the chance to socialize in a safe environment,” said Favuzza, adding that the entire APEC staff is vaccinated against Covid-19 and that masks are required for everyone when indoors. “It’s a safe environment. It’s a good opportunity for people to socialize. It’s like-minded people learning about the environment.”
Spots are limited for every event, and registration is required. For more information, visit alleypond.org.
