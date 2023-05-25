Few community theaters can boast the long and rich history enjoyed by the Parkside Players of Forest Hills now presenting the original musical revue “Parkside Goes Big” on weekends through June 3.
With origins that can be traced as far back as 1974, the troupe has consistently mounted three productions a year since 1981, entertaining audiences for some four decades until Covid forced it to shut down three years ago.
While some local theater groups shuttered permanently because of the pandemic and others have managed to rebound successfully, Parkside is caught somewhere in between.
According to Glenn Rivano, who has served as the group’s president since 1992, save for one three-year hiatus, the lack of audiences is of primary concern.
Thanks to lingering threats from Covid, “People don’t go out as much as before,” he said. “Money is an issue, too.”
He acknowledged that “our audience has gotten older. The younger generation doesn’t come out as much.”
But the intrepid Rivano is not about to turn on the symbolic ghost light just yet. Instead, he hopes to “attract younger audiences with shows that appeal to a younger generation while keeping our current audiences.”
The group’s post-pandemic endeavors have included two fundraising concert events and a run of Neil Simon’s comedy “The Good Doctor.”
The current attraction, subtitled, “Songs from Broadway Classics,” is directed by Cathy Chimenti, with Sue Sussman serving as musical director.
It features musical numbers from shows that will likely never be fully staged by the group because of the size of the casts or sets, according to Rivano.
“We want to open the minds of audiences,” Chimenti said, by including numbers from shows both familiar and obscure.
Songs come from long-running hits like “A Chorus Line” and “Chicago.” And opening the show is “Show People,” from the little-known Kander and Ebb musical “Curtains.”
Chimenti promises that “there’s tons of dancing,” with choreography provided by Jenifer Badamo, Kristin Robles and Patty Valenti. “And we have an emcee that’s outstanding.”
That would be a reference to Kevin Schwab, the sole male in the cast of 10.
Schwab and Parkside share a long history together, with the emcee having made his first appearance there at the age of 9 in a production of “Camelot.” Schwab estimates that he has since been involved in some three dozen Parkside productions, as both performer and director.
“Quality has been the main staple” of the group, Schwab said. “Audiences have a certain level of expectations” when they turn out for a Parkside show.
Schwab, who served as the group’s president during Rivano’s time away, agrees with Rivano that “getting younger people in has been difficult. Parkside has always tried risky strategies. You don’t always know what’s going to bring audiences out.”
But everyone involved remains optimistic about the group’s future.
“We want to let the community know we’re back. It’s essential to have live theater in the community,” Rivano said.
Performances of “Parkside Goes Big” continue at Grace Lutheran Church (103-15 Union Tpke., Forest Hills) on May 26 and 27 and June 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. and May 28 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22; or $20 for seniors and students. For more, call (718) 353-7388 or visit parksideplayers.com.
