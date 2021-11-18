Frank Richmond came back from World War I with a satchel full of postcards from places in France where his unit had fought — street scenes, city halls and, most especially, bridges from war zones like Chamonix-Mont-Blanc.
After the war, Richmond, an architect and builder, would redraw the buildings and bridges on canvas for his wife, Amy, who would then paint them.
Executed in grays and browns, the paintings were somber, elegant — a reminder of the beauty of the places he’d had been, if not the fighting he’d had to do there.
“I have always been inspired by my grandparents and their creative process,” said Frank and Amy’s grandson, Todd B. Richmond, co-founder of the scrappy Topaz Arts gallery in Woodside.
An artist who has shown his work in New York and Los Angeles for more than a decade, Todd Richmond opened his latest show last month at Topaz with a series of works that pick up what his grandparents began. They are on display through Dec. 10 in the old garage on 39th Avenue, which was converted into a gallery and dance rehearsal space more than 20 years ago by Richmond and his wife, Paz Tanjuaquio, a dancer.
Along two walls of the gallery are four paintings — facing each other — of the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge. Each shows a different section of the span’s trusses.
In some, the cityscape is visible behind the structure. Here and there is a glimpse of the bridge’s trademark finials on top.
To get the same feel as his grandparents’ work, Richmond painted on linen (instead of canvas) and used a limited range of dusky colors.
“It took me a long time — five years — to figure out what to do,” he said. Two of the paintings in the show are 10 feet by 10 feet (one of which appears headed for the Sven Building In Long Island City).
Around the corner from the bridge paintings is a picture of the Utopia Parkway house where the pioneering avant-garde artist Jospeh Cornell lived and worked most of his life. John Lennon and Yoko Ono and Andy Warhol were among the celebrities who made pilgrimages to the unassuming Dutch Colonial in Flushing to visit Cornell in his final years.
The show is a love letter to Queens.
Richmond and his wife ended up finding their place here in 1999 doing a very Queens thing, avoiding the rush-hour traffic on Northern Boulevard.
Ducking through Woodside on 39th Avenue, he spotted a commercial building with a For Sale by Owner sign over the door and an idea was sparked.
“We were living in the East Village. And, by 2000 or so, we thought maybe it was time not to be so Manhattan-centric,” he explained.
A large dance studio — with heated floor — was built in the back for Tanjuaquio’s work and as a rehearsal space for several Manhattan modern dance troupes. The gallery in front — where the old garage doors were replaced by frosted, shatterproof glass to let in the southern light — became a place to show new art, including Richmond’s.
Covid nixed Richmond’s show last year, set to mark Topaz Arts’ 20th anniversary. But the lockdown had a silver lining of sorts.
It permitted the 59-year-old artist to change gears, to adopt a new, more simplified graphic style (his earlier work is more busy and organic).
“I personally like being able to explore, to feel like I’m finished,” Richmond said. “I wouldn’t touch them again.”
