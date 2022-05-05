Live from St. Kevin Roman Catholic Church, the Oratorio Society of Queens is set to make its first in-person performance since 2019 on May 15. The concert marks the society’s 95th anniversary.
The vast majority of the amateur chorus’ roughly 60 members are from Queens, according to David Close, the society’s conductor and artistic director. The maestro has been at OSQ for over 50 years.
In determining the chorus’ set list, the music director and an ad hoc committee take suggestions for consideration, Close explained. But at the end of the day, the group aims to highlight “great oratorio” while broadening both performers’ and listeners’ musical palettes.
“One of our core values is to spotlight diversity, and to expand our musical horizons and musical tastes, and do different things that are not what we do all the time,” Close explained.
That is certainly true for the upcoming concert, aptly named, “Brahms to Buenos Aires to Broadway.” The chorus has prepared both standard pieces from its repertoire — like Mozart’s “Ave Verum” and Brahms’ “How Lovely Is Thy Dwelling Place” — and a variety of new ones.
Among those new songs is Ariel Ramirez’s “Misa Criolla,” which Close explained was revolutionary for its time.
“This piece was written just after Vatican II, when the church decided that the Mass could be celebrated in the vernacular ... that gave rise to a lot of creativity and experimentation,” he told the Chronicle. Referring to Ramirez, who was from Argentina, he continued, “He took advantage of all of the indigenous musical elements and rhythmic patterns that were involved ... it’s very spectacular and uses a lot of percussion, guitars and keyboard.”
The chorus also will perform two African- American spirituals, “Ride the Chariot” and “Soon I Will Be Done,” both for the first time, though the group has explored the genre before. Like many spirituals sung by slaves in the South, the two have imagery of going to heaven or crossing the Jordan, serving as a signal that one would try to head north using the Underground Railroad, into freedom.
Of course, no set list would be complete without at least one crowd-pleaser. And for OSQ, that piece will be a medley of songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!”
“It has all the favorite melodies and words that Americans of several generations have grown up with,” Close said.
Making the return to in-person rehearsals has been difficult; Close estimated that the chorus is about three-fifths the size it was prior to the pandemic.
For those who stuck around, navigating Covid-19 restrictions was not without strain. Social distancing, Close said, was particularly challenging, as it is important for singers to be able to hear the other people in their voice types.
“We’re all in masks, we’re all seated at a distance from each other — it’s not an ideal situation in which to pull together a choral sound,” he said. “But we’re doing it.”
Tickets for the Oratorio Society’s May 15 concert are $40, $35 for seniors and students and $10 for children under 12. They are available for purchase online at queensoratorio.org/concerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.