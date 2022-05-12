Omnium Circus, a diverse multi-abled circus that formed during the height of the pandemic in 2020, is making its Big Apple debut at Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on May 14 at 2 and 8 p.m.
The two performances of the troupe’s “I’mPossible,” a story of a boy who has a dream to join the circus, will take place at The Claire Shulman Theatre at 14 United Nations Avenue South.
“I was drawn into this by Lisa B. Lewis,” said Ringmaster Jonathan Lee Iverson, referring to the founder of Omnium. “She had this dream of hers about starting this particular circus for well over a decade ... I thought it was a beautiful concept to essentially broaden the tent and broaden the big top to shed light on members of the human family that often go forgotten or are underestimated or dismissed.”
Iverson said that people with disabilities have always been within the circus community, but Omnium showcases them as full human beings.
“That’s at the heart of the pursuit of equality when it comes to marginalized groups,” said Iverson. “I don’t think there is any place better than the circus where you are going to be doing wildly superhuman things where you are going to be seen as such.”
“I’mPossible” is a fictional telling of Iverson’s life, according to the ringmaster.
“It’s a story that basically pulls the audience in and allows them to be engaged in the adventure and you go away thinking you too can fly and do daring things in your own space in the world,” said Iverson, who was the youngest and first Black ringmaster of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey and has shared the spotlight with Ray Charles, Spike Lee and Hollis’ own LL Cool J. “I hope audiences have a new perspective on how they view their neighbor, whatever shape they come in.”
Omnium is the most accessible circus out there, said Rob Lok, hailing from Flushing as one half of the married clown duo with his wife, who goes by Miss Jane.
“We have audio descriptions for the hearing impaired, we have braille and large-print programs and we have integrated ASL interpreters throughout the show and ADA seating,” said Lok, the first Chinese-American to graduate the acclaimed Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College and to perform at the Yekaterinburg International Clown Festival in Russia in 2013. “We are an innovative circus. We have the most diverse multi-abled performers out there. Between our deaf acrobat dancer poet to an amazing hand-balancer dancer in a wheelchair to the sixth-generation circus-performing family, the Espa–as, and to myself a Chinese-American clown from the Lower East Side.”
Lok said he has worked for many circuses around the world, but Omnium is something new.
“It’s something special,” he added. “It’s something so different. It reflects our communities ... We are breaking barriers. There are no more gatekeepers anymore. We are world-class performers and we can’t wait to show it off in Queens, my hometown.”
Tickets start at $20 with applicable fees and are on sale now at QueensTheatre.org. For more information about Omnium visit omniumcircus.org.
