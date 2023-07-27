It may prove to be a lucky seventh year as the Festival of Cinema NYC returns to Forest Hills from Aug. 3 to 13.
“We have a whole lot of new things this year,” Jayson Simba, executive director of the festival, told the Chronicle.
There still will be more than 100 films from nearly two dozen countries at the Regal UA Midway Cinema in Forest Hills.
The Forest Hills Library still will have free presentations open to the public.
But the organizers wanted to take things up a few notches this year. Take, for example, “Fire Bones,” which runs Aug. 9.
“It’s a multimedia production that includes podcasts, short films, music videos, still images and more,” Simba said. “It’s interactive — you can see it on your phone. I’m excited because it’s been a huge hit at other festivals. We’ve never done anything like this before.”
The drama/adventure/absurdist story takes place largely in the Arkansas Delta, where poet and musician Greg Brownderville grew up. Through a mutual friend he met filmmaker Bart Weiss, a Philadelphia native who also teaches film at the University of Texas Arlington.
The story involves Brownderville and Weiss and the search for the perfect serving of vanilla ice cream in the Delta, where the two stumble across the disappearance of a local woman who is a crop duster pilot by trade and a pentecostal preacher by profession. There’s also the Beekeeper Spaceman.
“I grew up in a Pentecostal town,” Brownderville told the Chronicle. He said the title “Fire Bones” comes from sermons in which preachers similar to the missing character speak of “fire shut up in my bones, their bones.”
The mixed media was an idea that Brownderville thought about, but didn’t know just how to go about pulling together.
“I would have this image when I was writing a poem or a song and thought, ‘This would be a better image for a still photo or short film,” he said. “Why not just let the image be what it wants to be?”
A friend told him Weiss might know someone who could help; and the two met to talk.
“He wanted to do this,” Brownderville said. Weiss took to the challenge.
“The idea was that we mostly consume media on our phones,” Weiss said. “There wasn’t anybody who has rethought how to recreate media for the phone. ‘Fire Bones’ integrates two ways in which we consume media — we listen to podcasts, and we watch video.”
There also will be a screening of the star-packed “A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints” (2006), part of a tribute to Astoria director Dito Monteil.
Director Linh Tran’s “Waiting for the Light to Change” brings together friends who have not seen each other in a few years, only to find out one of them has changed.
“It’s about female friendships with five friends on a getaway in Michigan,” said actress Jin Park. “They’re in their mid-20s, quarter-life crisis. They’re out of school, trying to find their way through life.”
“Sometimes your behaviors don’t come out as you expect,” said actress Joyce Hall, who plays another one of the friends.
She said Tran gave the cast a great deal of leeway to improvise with dialogue.
The closing night entry will be the award-winning “Disfluency” written, directed and co-produced by Anna Baumgarten. It begins with a young woman named Jane failing her final college course, preventing her from graduating on time.
“She goes back home to regroup over the summer and decide what to do next,” Baumgarten said. She also reconnects with her sister and old friends — and the trauma that played into her failing her class.
”Family drama is very interesting to me,” Baumgarten said. The film also takes place in Michigan, her home state. “We actually shot a lot of this in my parents’ backyard.”
The Regal UA Midway Cinema is located at 108-22 Queens Blvd. The library is at 108-19 71 Ave. Schedules, movie synopses and ticket information can be found online at festivalofcinemanyc.com. Tickets are $18, and $35 for opening and closing nights. The closing night awards dinner is $75.
