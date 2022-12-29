Ever wonder what happens when you flip on a light switch? Or which microorganisms live on common household items? Or how a deaf person can experience music?
These questions, and many others, are answered at three new exhibitions at the New York Hall of Science, aka NYSCI, in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
The interactive exhibits — “Powering the City,” “Small Discoveries” and “Human Plus” — are featured as part of the museum’s full reopening, which officially took place in October.
It’s been a difficult few years for NYSCI. The institution shut its doors for 16 months due to the pandemic; reopening briefly in the summer of 2021, it was forced to close again after sustaining extensive flooding damage from Hurricane Ida. The lower level was especially devastated. NYSCI partially reopened in February, and has been fully operational since mid-October. The lower floor, home to the popular Design Lab, is finally back and buzzing.
“The flooding was incredibly unfortunate, but we took advantage of the opportunity to redesign and improve sections of the museum, particularly the lower level,” says Bryan Blaney, NYSCI’s director of audience development and experience.
The three new exhibits signal a return to prepandemic normalcy.
Located in the Central Pavilion, at street level and under the Great Hall, “Powering the City” provides hands-on experiences to explain the role energy plays in daily living.
Setups and screens show how much power is used by home appliances, as well as demonstrate how power plants transform physical energy into electrical energy to power the Big Apple. One activity tasks visitors with arranging wires on a map to connect the boroughs to electrical energy sources. The exercise teaches that the flow of power into the grid is constantly monitored and adjusted to avoid stressing the system.
Also included are circuitry tables and an infrared energy station where you can see your own body heat (reminiscent of the 1987 film “Predator”).
Just steps away in the Central Pavilion is “Small Discoveries,” which focuses on microorganisms. “It can be hard to understand what you can’t see, so this exhibit is the microworld up close,” Blaney explains. Video displays reveal how microorganisms affect human life, whether directly or indirectly. Everything from ants to bacteria to cultures can be examined under Wentzscopes and magnifying glasses.
“Human Plus,” in the North Wing at street level, tells real-life stories showcasing how technology can better the lives of those with physical challenges. Visitors can design a wheelchair or other tools to help individuals with various physical disabilities. One station titled “Feel the Music” allows users to experience songs the way some deaf people do — through vibrotactile technology.
The exhibits are for everyone. “Science is everywhere, you just need to be able to access it,” Blaney stresses. “We provide an entry point to learning for both novices and aficionados.”
An exhibit on power during an energy crisis? One on microbes in the age of Covid-19? It’s no coincidence that the exhibits align with current events. “It’s important to present relevant topics at relevant times and spark conversations,” Blaney says. “NYSCI always has its finger on the pulse.”
The recent exhibits also appear to have a theme of resilience and flexibility; the Hall of Science itself has been strong and adaptable.
NYSCI has now been flooded with families.
Melinda and Horace Porter, of Manhattan, visited earlier this month with their two children, ages 4 and 2.
“This is our second time here,” Melinda Porter said. “The exhibits are a good supplement to our kids’ education and the knowledge they come in with. I let them run freely to learn and have fun. A place like this is especially crucial during the winter.”
