Agatha Christie’s world-famous play, “The Mousetrap,” opened in London in 1952 and continues to draw audiences more than 70 years later, pausing only during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic.
It has racked up over 28,000 performances (more than double the number reached by Broadway’s “Phantom”), earning the distinction of being the longest-running play in theatrical history.
Strangely enough, the murder mystery has never found its way to Broadway, though that is scheduled to change sometime this year, with an opening night date yet to be announced.
In the meantime, interested audiences should make their way to Maggie’s Little Theater in Middle Village, where three performances in a five-show run remain.
For those yet to have experienced the play’s many delights (it has made its way to the borough over the years, though not recently), it takes place in a single room at a guesthouse in Berkshire, an historic county in England.
A scream is heard in the dark, followed by raucous chatter. Music begins to play (you will likely never think of the nursery rhyme “Three Blind Mice” in quite the same way again). A flickering flame from a fireplace offers what little light there is. An unseen radio announcer informs us that a murder has been committed.
The wheels are set in motion.
We meet Mollie and Giles Ralston, a young married couple who run the recently converted manor. It’s opening day, in fact, and the Ralstons have very little experience in this business.
The guests begin to arrive: a hyperactive young man with an unruly head of hair who, like several of the others, seems to be running away from something; a highly critical older woman named Mrs. Boyle, who is pleased by nothing; Major Metcalf, about whom very little is known; Miss Casewell, a rather masculine if petite woman with a horrific childhood in her past; and one unexpected visitor, a Mr. Paravicini, a man with an unknown place of origin, an equally unidentifiable accent, a face full of makeup and, oh, yes, a sadistic streak.
As is often the case in plays of this sort, a heavy snowfall traps the denizens, who begin to bicker among themselves. We gradually learn that each has something to hide. More than one of them uses an alias.
“Perhaps nobody can be trusted,” Mollie says at one point. Smart cookie!
Time passes and, sure enough, another murder takes place. This time, one of the residents is the victim. It seems clear that one of the others must be the murderer.
In charge of the investigation is the only other character who appears in the play, a man who arrives — on skis — rather late in the proceedings and introduces himself as Sergeant Trotter. Suspicions and accusations begin to run amuck.
Of course, the mystery gets solved and the elaborate plot wraps up neatly — in a little over two hours not counting intermission. Thanks to Christie’s script, the taut direction by Thom Harmon, with an assist from Jason Fischedick, and a game cast, the time is well spent.
Reviewed via a video recording of opening night, the production at Maggie’s features an ensemble cast of eight, each of whom has ample opportunity to make an impression. Kudos to (in alphabetical order) Bernard Bosio (who has a grand time as Paravicini), James Curran (one of several cast members making Maggie debuts), Ari Miller, Sarah Nowick, Karen Schlachter, Andrew Villa, Mark York and Camilla Zhang.
An occasional bit of overplaying and some inconsistencies in accents do little to mar the overall effectiveness of the performers.
The impressive set design, featuring, in addition to that fireplace, French windows and a snow-filled backdrop, is the handiwork of Ed Voyer.
Remaining performances at St. Margaret Parish Hall (66-11 79 Place in Middle Village) are on Feb. 17 and 18 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20; or $18 for seniors 65 and over and children 11 and under. Masks are required for all attendees. For more information, call (347) 286-8508 or visit maggieslittletheater.org.
