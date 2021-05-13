When Rob MacKay decided to write the book “Historic Houses of Queens,” he knew he’d be learning plenty about history and architecture. But as he delved more into what he said became a “quest” and “passion project,” he found that he was learning mostly about people.
There was Conrad Poppenhusen, the rubber magnate and “de facto benevolent ruler of a corporate town,” that being College Point, where his 56-room mansion is long gone but much of his legacy remains.
There was Lewis Latimer, the Renaissance man and inventor whose achievements were all the more notable for his being the Black son of runaway slaves, whose house in Flushing was moved in order to preserve it.
And there were dozens of other names both known and not, whose often-colorful stories adorn the book of black-and-white photographs, part of Arcadia Publishing’s intimately local Images of America series.
“I feel like this book is mostly for people who either love Queens, love history or love architecture or demographics,” MacKay said, “but there are so many anecdotes about successful people, crazy people, wacky people, tragedies and other things that you actually learn a fair amount about life and human existence and stuff.”
There are countless tidbits about Queens history that the reader can learn from the descriptions that accompany the book’s more than 200 photos, just as MacKay did when doing his research.
“I was happy to find out that Queens has the oldest house in all of New York City that is still a private dwelling ... that’s kind of a point of pride,” he said. “I didn’t realize how Rockaway really was kind of like the Hamptons before the automobile. A lot of wealthy people built mansions there, looking for that seaside air and seaside breezes.
“And then I was also pleasantly surprised about how many prominent African Americans lived in the borough ... James Brown, Ella Fitzgerald, Lena Horne, W.E.B. Du Bois.”
After its extensive acknowledgements and introduction, the book takes readers on a roughly clockwise tour of Queens, beginning in East Elmhurst with that oldest private home in the city: the Lent-Riker-Smith Homestead. Many of the homes that follow are stunning mansions, but more modest cribs appear too, all historical in some way.
MacKay will be giving a talk on the book at the Queens Historical Society at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 5. He’ll be at the QHS (located in Flushing’s Kingsland Homestead, which appears in the book) and the talk will be streamed online. The society is looking into whether it also will be able to have some guests in person, but that remains to be determined. More information is posted online at queenshistoricalsociety.org.
Released just this week, the book is available for $21.99 from Arcadia (which offers a set of corresponding postcards for $7.99), Amazon, bookshop.org and other sites.
“I hope people who read it understand how Queens is a very special place and it’s full of a fascinating history,” said MacKay, whose day job is director of public relations, marketing and tourism for the Queens Economic Development Corp. “There were a whole bunch of colorful characters who walked the streets before we did — and also walked around before there were streets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.