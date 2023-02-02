For years, Rebecca Bratspies, a law professor at CUNY School of Law and the founding director of the Center for Urban Environmental Reform, cursed her way through traffic on the Major Deegan on her way to visit her parents, wondering aloud, “Who was that Major Deegan anyway?”
“Finally, my husband just got sick of it,” she told the Chronicle. “He said, ‘Well, why don’t you just find out?’”
Bratspies was not all that impressed with the answer, but it got her thinking: Who were the people New York City’s landmarks, neighborhoods, roadways and bridges are named for? Soon, what began as a hobby materialized into what would become her recently published book, “Naming Gotham: The Villians, Rogues and Heroes Behind New York’s Place Names”(The History Press).
It didn’t take long for Bratspies’ list of names to pile up.
“I have a list almost as long of people who I wish could have been in the book,” she said. “There were actually chapters that I had to cut because I ran out of space.” Still, she said, she tried to pick people whose stories were “slightly more obscure.”
Though the book covers places all over the city, Bratspies acknowledged that, as an Astoria resident herself, landmarks in the World’s Borough may be more prominent. That’s also part of the reason why the book is not organized by borough, nor chronologically; instead, it is separated into roads, bridges and tunnels, parks and recreation and neighborhoods.
“I wanted people to see, as a cluster, ‘Who do we name our roads for?’ And most of that involves Robert Moses,” she said, referring to the notorious urban planner behind much of New York City as we know it. “I didn’t want to be super didactic and be hitting people over the head with it, but I felt like if they saw all of these chapters together, they would see that.”
Among those “Moses-adjacent” figures was William Shea, the namesake of the Mets’ old ballpark, Shea Stadium. The lawyer was among the city’s most influential; as Bratspies put it, Shea and his partner, Morton Gould, were “the people you brought in when you wanted a fight.” Shea had been named chair of the committee tasked with bringing National League baseball back to New York. As such, Moses —who selected the arena’s location — campaigned for the stadium to be named for Shea. (Shea himself thought the stadium would be renamed “15 minutes after he died.” Nearly 20 years after Shea’s death, the stadium was demolished, still bearing his name.)
Relatedly, Bratspies also delves into Willets Point’s namesake; the neighborhood, contrary to popular belief, is not named for former Mayor Thomas Willet, but for land owner Charles A. Willets. She also discusses the term “Willets Point” itself, which she notes does not exclusively refer to the neighborhood, but also to the peninsula where Fort Totten sits.
The story behind the naming of places is not always obvious. While John Jacob Astor, for instance, gave a small donation for Astoria’s development, as Bratspies notes in her book, he never even set foot there.
Part of that is because naming has not always been such a hot-button topic.
“So many of these things were named in the ’40s and the ’50s, when there was just not the kind of public discussion about issues that there is today,” Bratspies said.
She also noted that one exception to that was the naming of LaGuardia Airport; one elected city official was vehemently opposed to it being named for the former mayor. Clearly, his campaign fell short.
Those interested in learning more are encouraged to hear Bratspies speak on April 4, when she plans to give a presentation with the Queens Memory Name Explorer, though where and when have yet to be decided. Her book is available for purchase at amzn.to/3WRKC9w.
