The holiday season has come to a close, and students are back in study mode for the spring semester. While older ones may go to the library to brush up for exams, younger children and their parents can brush up on their skill sets as well, thanks to the Queens Public Library. This year, the library is offering a variety of early-learning programs and activities for caregivers and children alike.
“Pre-literacy starts on a prenatal level,” said Gillian Miller, the QPL’s coordinator of early-learning services. “There are five activities that contribute to early literary success: talking, singing, reading, writing and playing. Families can begin practicing these as early as conception.” The library’s early-learning programs focus on those activities while fostering a healthy learning environment for both parent and child.
In February, the QPL will have virtual Baby Basics workshops, which provide education and support to expectant mothers and new parents of children up to 3 months. The current program is set to begin in February on Thursdays at 12 p.m., presented alongside Public Health Solutions’ Queens Global Families program. Baby Basics provides a variety of information proven useful to new parents, including mother and birthing rights and what families can expect in the hospital. Group members will learn how to maintain a healthy pregnancy, prepare for the arrival of their baby and care for their newborn. “After the program is over, group members are given a choice to sign up for a distribution list.” Miller explained, “If they sign up, they’ll receive information on next steps and other services the library offers to parents.”
Among the other services offered is the virtual New Mamas Support Group, focused on women’s health and child care and designed for mothers who are pregnant, have recently given birth or have taken in a child. They are set to meet on Fridays at 12:30 p.m., starting this month. Group members can share support, resources and information amongst other mothers with infants under one year of age. The group is led and facilitated by a doula, and the library provides a list of resources they have vetted for members that need it. The New Mamas Support Group also focuses on mental health, physical health, breastfeeding, baby care, general anxieties, travel, taking the baby outside, what to do during a child’s rest/wake periods and re-entering the workforce after childbirth.
The Kick Off to Kindergarten program begins in February, starting with two virtual classes. K2K is led by a teacher or librarian and is curriculum-based, with home activities like games and interactive pieces given for parents to do with their child after class. The program enables children ages 3 to 5 to develop their early literacy skills through guided activities and storytimes. Caregivers are guided to become confident in their ability to support their child’s development through early-learning literacy skills like dialogic reading, which is modeled by the instructor. “Dialogic reading helps children internalize the books and makes literacy a rich learning experience,” Miller explained.
The program also offers personalized guidance and feedback. Teachers meet with each child and caregiver pair for individual 30-minute one-on-one sessions on how to grow literacy skills. “We’re really proud of K2K,” Miller said. “It was developed with a consultant in 2014, and has grown over the years. We’ve introduced new curriculum aspects and developed different variations depending on age. We’ve found a 65 percent increase in early learning skills in children that stay with the full program.”
The QPL has begun a bilingual storytime initiative in-person at some branches, designed to reinforce and model early-literacy practices. It will host two different language series each month, starting with Spanish at the Steinway branch and Mandarin at Queensboro Hill. The storytimes will run through May at different branches with different languages as well. “The best way to find these would be by calling or walking into your local branch,” Miller said.
For more information or to register for the early-learning programs, visit queenslibrary.org or simply call or walk into your branch and speak with a youth service librarian.
