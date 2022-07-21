A celebration of Native American culture is back for its 43rd year at the Queens County Farm Museum with three days full of reverence and tradition.
The Thunderbird American Indian Powwow, presented in partnership with the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, returns Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31. It is one of the 10 largest powwows in the United States.
“Most people think of Native American culture as a thing of the past,” Louis Mofsie, director of the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, said in a statement.
“This powwow showcases a living, developing culture. This is a wonderfully educational and entertaining cultural event.”
It will celebrate American Indian culture through music, dance, Native-made jewelry, crafts, textiles and food.
Powwows are social gatherings that date back thousands of years where friends and family can join together and honor the traditions of their ancestors.
The modern powwow, developed after the institution of reservations, is derived from Plains Indians gatherings and features dance styles developed in the Plains.
Over 40 Indian nations will be represented in the festivities including the Hopi, Winnebago, Cherokee, Kiowa, Lakota, Navajo, Santo Domingo, Taino, Matinecock, Shinnecock, San Blas Kuna, Rappahanock, Choctaw, Osage and Delaware. Dancers come from all over the United States and Canada to participate in the event.
The weekend will consist of intertribal dance competitions, a Native craft and food market and a bonfire for the crowd to gather around and dance, too.
The traditional native fry bread will be aplenty at the event. The deep-fried confection, which is eaten by most Native people in some form, can be paired with a stew or strawberries on top.
“Between the smell of the fry bread, the beat of the drum, the dazzle of the dancers’ regalia, the art, crafts and food of the vendors and the heat of the sun, one can’t help but be moved by this experience,” said Jennifer Walden Weprin, executive director of the Queens County Farm Museum.
The program includes six major dance competitions. There are also noncompetitive dances such as the Gourd Dance, Round Dance, Rabbit Dance and demonstrations of Iroquois, Pueblo or Apache dances.
The Grand Entry gives the public the opportunity to experience the full dress of the dancers. Each dance is explained through interactive storytelling.
At the end of the Friday and Saturday evening sessions, the audience is invited to join the dance circle around the bonfire and dance with the native performers.
The bonfire is lit each evening after sunset, between 8 and 9 p.m.
The Thunderbird American Indian Dancers are the oldest resident Native American dance company in New York. The troupe was founded by a group of 10 Native American men and women, all New Yorkers, who were descended from the Mohawk, Hopi, Winnebago and San Blas tribes. The founders were “first generation,” meaning that their parents were born on reservations.
The land we now know as Queens was originally inhabited by Native Americans, with major groups including the Matinecock to the north and the Rockaway, Maspeth and Canarsie elsewhere.
Audience tickets to view the dance competitions are $8 to $15. Three-day passes are available from $16 to $30.
Tickets can be purchased online at queensfarm.org. Admission is free to the Native craft and food market.
Commented