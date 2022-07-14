Travers Park in Jackson Heights will be home to all types of entertainment this summer thanks to the collaborations of community groups showcasing diversity and talent through performances, activities and more.
For the last 18 years, the Jackson Heights Beautification Group has brought live music with Summer Sundays in the Park, one of the group’s many contributions to the community. It aims to celebrate the rich diversity of Queens through artists from here.
But this year, Summer Sundays is back and better than ever with the added fun of live dance performances as part of a collaboration with the Queensboro Dance Festival, an annual summer tour of performances and classes featuring all Queens-based dance companies, which has been livening up Travers Park on Thursdays.
“It’s a culturally rich neighborhood, so it’s really the perfect spot,” said Joe Knipes, coordinator of Summer Sundays.
The two groups are blending their offerings to bring music paired with dancing on Thursdays and Sundays now.
“We’re trying to use dance ensembles and musicians from Jackson Heights and the surrounding areas in Queens to represent the various communities,” Knipes said.
For four Sundays in the middle of the Summer Sundays schedule starting this weekend, there will be an hour of dance and then an hour of music curated by the two groups. And for the next four Thursdays starting today, July 14, there will be more of a dance focus with “danceback” lessons for the audience.
“It gives us a chance to connect with the Jackson Heights artistic community and be able to bring things to the park that the neighborhood would enjoy beyond just dance,” said Karesia Batan, founder and director of the QDF.
This coming Sunday, there will be a diabolo juggling, or Chinese yo-yo, workshop with Glow Community Center at 5 p.m. at Travers Park followed by the Indian rock and pop band Brothers in Madness featuring Fariyah.
On Sunday, July 24, the Astoria and Long Island City-based group Dynasty Breaking NYC will host a youth breakdance battle followed by hip-hop group Teej & The Sidepocket.
The Queensboro Dance Festival was chosen by Turnout NYC, a community-oriented initiative to give local arts organizations and artists the ability to transform public spaces citywide, to be their Queens-based partner with Travers Park as the location.
Batan said that in addition to the Thursday dance parties and Summer Sundays, there will be classes from 2nd Story Pilates and Yoga, based out of Jackson Heights, and activities such as soundbaths, puppetry and comedy.
Turnout NYC also provides modular setups that can be used for a variety of purposes including stages, table space and more so parkgoers can take advantage of those when programming is not happening.
For the full Turnout NYC Queens schedule, visit bit.ly/turnoutnycqueens.
The Queensboro Dance Festival’s tour continues through October and can be found on Eventbrite, too.
And Summer Sundays continues on through August as usual.
Also on the lineup is Juan Diego, a Latin jazz vibraphonist on July 31; Indian violinists Trina Basu and Arun Ramamurthy accompanied by drummer Dan Kurfirst on August 7; Colombian cumbia group La Cumbiamba on August 14; and rock musician Carol Thomas on August 21.
For the full schedule and the final performance, which is to be announced, visit jhbg.org/summer-sundays.
Performances will be rain or shine thanks to an offer from Koeppel Mazda on Northern Boulevard offering to clear out its showroom to host performances in the case of inclement weather.
Summer Sundays is made possible by funds from the Statewide Community Regrant program, a program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Gov. Hochul and the state Legislature and administered by Flushing Town Hall.
