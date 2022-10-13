Art lovers in Queens likely think that the best place to find art is a long train ride into Manhattan away. Fortunately, they are mistaken.
Hidden on an unassuming street in Maspeth lies a gem of a contemporary art gallery called Mrs., founded by married couple Sara Maria Salamone and Tyler Lafreniere. “We opened in 2016 with the intention of bringing people out to Maspeth — a location that doesn’t have any contemporary art and is far away from the epicenter of where art is usually found in New York City,” said Salamone, who also serves as the gallery’s director. “Queens is a special neighborhood, and it’s incredibly diverse. It offers so many things that other boroughs just do not have.”
Though Salamone has a master’s degree in fine arts from Parsons School of Design, she no longer practices art. Instead, her focus is on the gallery, which shows about 10 different exhibitions per year.
“We plan to expand in the coming years, but we’re going to stay in the neighborhood. We like it that much,” said Salamone. “We love the idea of discovery, so when you come to Mrs., you’re here for a reason. And you’re here to discover something.”
Currently showing at Mrs. is an exhibition by Robert Zehnder titled “Ageless Machine,” consisting of various paintings and sculptures. Zehnder has a BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and has had exhibitions throughout New York, Chicago and Kansas City, among other locations.
This exhibit is the result of ample work and research, perhaps most notably the artist’s traveling to Paris and Milan, and the profound emotional effect of the experience. Zehnder was inspired by Renaissance paintings and architecture.
“I did more figurative work, not landscapes,” he said. “But after viewing a lot of Renaissance paintings, I was inspired by how much expanse they offered.” In “Ageless Machine,” Zehnder takes advantage of that same expanse.
Upon entering Mrs., visitors are greeted with the sights of dark green walls, in juxtaposition with three cartographic brown and yellow arch-shaped paintings that closely resemble cathedral stained-glass windows. In contrast to the monochromatic triptych, the exhibition also contains colorful landscapes with unique stylistic choices, including reductive visuals consisting of trees and open sky. Every brushstroke was intentional.
“I painted the edges and then used rags to buff them out, so it’s a slow buildup of color, counterbalanced with a lot of areas that are more pale. It’s an expressive mode of making,” Zehnder explained of his process.
Toward the back of Mrs. is a painting entitled “Ageless Machine.” Though it’s the exhibit’s titular work, it is easily missed if you’re not looking for it. It is a cartographic-style painting with brown and yellow tones, depicting an unstructured heart with a tree growing from it. It is juxtaposed with a green frame, similar to the walls of the gallery it inhabits. The heart from this painting can be found as a motif in “Arch II: Branched Hearts,” the second painting of the exhibition’s triptych.
The exhibit takes inspiration from Odilon Redon, a mid-19th century French symbolist painter. “Redon had a triptych in the d’Orsay in Paris,” Zehnder explained. “It had yellow atmospheric paintings against dark green walls, and was created as a commission in the 19th century. The paintings were intentionally created for a space, much like these were.”
In an accompanying information pamphlet written by Misael José Oquendo, it states, “Ageless Machine is a reference to the concept of ‘Gesamtkunstwerk’ (‘total artwork’) made specifically in relation to the space of a church and its capacity to produce a multimedia experience.” Oquendo writes, “The viewer is challenged to decipher for themselves what the cartographic has to do with the natural and vice versa.”
Mrs. is located at 60-40 56 Drive. Operating hours are Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m. Zehnder’s “Ageless Machine” runs through Nov. 5. For more information, visit mrsgallery.com.
