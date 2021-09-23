Distinctively individual in approach and perspective, those featured in the Mrs. gallery’s commemorative compilation, “Anniversary,” are, in capturing and reflecting history, also making it. The process of alchemizing individual and collective world upheaval into creative and personal power asserts itself powerfully in the exhibit, which celebrates the Maspeth gallery’s five years in operation. It runs through Oct. 30 and consolidates the work of 13 artists who’ve shaped the gallery’s evolution.
In an interview with Collecteurs.com, gallery owner Sara Salamone said: “Maspeth’s potential for an arts community has also largely been untapped despite its close proximity to Bushwick, Ridgewood, Long Island City and Greenpoint. Besides the Knockdown Center, we are the only contemporary cultural point on the map. We’re a bit of a destination location, right here in the middle of New York City.”
The arrangement throughout the gallery creates a synchronously integrated effect of contrasting perceptive realities unfolding simultaneously.
Robert Zehnder’s darkly serene, amoebaesque foliage and hills in “Bend to the Piles,” 2021, fall somewhere between Candyland and hellscape. Displayed alongside the clean, tranquil white lines of Carolyn Salas’ Greek architecture-influenced sculptures interspersing geometric shapes with human limbs (“Procession,” 2021) in powder-coated steel, the intensity of the panoramic creativity that manifested the featured pieces is profound. The whimsical denim suspenders of Nick Doyle’s “Castaway,” 2021, standing out in fabric relief, curve playfully across one section of the gallery as Sarah Bedford’s floral-themed “August Sunset” (2021) merges acrylic, oil pastel and glitter on linen on another.
The past few years have brought no small amount of raw strife on a local and global scale. The need for genuinely delightful experiences seems more urgent than ever. Chris Bogia’s exuberant, brightly colored mandala blazes from the gallery walls, lacquered yarn, wood and other materials producing a sunlit effect. Fifteen feet wide, it was displayed at 125 Maiden Lane in Manhattan through Sept. 1, giving building employees and passing commuters an opportunity for an instant uplift, even at a brief glance. His retro-infused floral creations “The Sun (Buttercup),” 2021, and “Night Flowers,” 2021, function as portals, bringing a visual, spiritual respite from the sameness and monochrome monotony that can seep into daily life. They convey a deep sense of warmth, relief, coming home.
Oona Brangam-Snell’s paintings use humor and fantasy to create a compelling image and mood. Drawing on her textile background, she often first creates drafts as oil paintings In “Night Passage” (2021), a young woman stands looking off to the side, the massive feet and legs of a luminous giant or sculpture solidly planted in the background. The playful rendering of a couple resting on the back of a huge mallard in “Get the Duck” (2021) pulls the viewer into a dark yet sweet alternate reality they may find themselves reluctant to leave.
The other featured artists are Elizabeth Atterbury, Genesis Belanger, Meghan Brady, Damien Davis, Mark Mulroney, Rose Nestler and Sarah Palmer.
All works are for sale: mrsgallery.com.
