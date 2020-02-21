More than just a film festival in Jamaica

The executive director of the Queens Center for the Arts believes in striking while the iron is hot.

The result is what Ruth Whaley wants to be the first annual Black History International Film Festival, an afternoon-into-the-night event of short films, art exhibits, musical and dance performances and much more on Feb. 22 at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center.

“We had a daylong arts festival in October that was very successful,” Whaley told the Chronicle in a telephone interview last week. Among the entries were music videos and poetry videos. We also fund some short films.”

Whaley, whose organization now also operates under the title ofqueensunderground718.com, thought there was more to do, particularly with short movies and videos.

The result is being billed as a “red carpet night” with live performances, movie shorts, videos featuring music, dance, poetry and comedy and web series episodes at the 400-seat venue on Jamaica Avenue.

“We have more than 80 films, artists and exhibits from 12 countries. We have films from Texas, Atlanta, Louisiana — they’re all coming here to Jamaica.”

Whaley said with the movies it was decided to focus on shorts and stay away from feature-length films as both a practical matter and an artistic decision.

“We want people to be able to see more artists,” she said.

The 65 films include dramas, comedies, romances and documentaries. Titles include “No Strings Attached,” “Ex-Offenders,” “Dance,” “Where My Girls,” “Two Wrongz: The Cake,” the music video “Better Naija,””Black Art” and “The Reckoning.”

She said the films are suitable for teens and older.

A number of the films already have adorned their posters with the traditional laurel leaves marking them as an official selection of the Jamaica event.

“I’d never organized a film festival,” Whaley said. But the success of the October event, the interest of artists and visitors, plus an ever-growing list of contacts with artists and potential vendors, convinced her to go forward.

“I decided, ‘I can do this.’”

Social media alone gave the QCA a huge head start when reaching out to artists and performers to solicit submissions. Word of mouth also got around quickly.

There will be more than a dozen vendors featuring jewelry, arts and crafts and clothing. Food and beverages will be available.

The festival also will host Meet the Filmmakers segments, where attendees can interact with the performers, cast and crews of submissions including “Oxygen Box Band,” “One Single Rose,” and “Young Say So,” and artists such as Fever Faye, Soliel Hall, Wesley Hall, Hide Inaba, Mr. Orange Live, the Koluchi Band and others. The guest speakers will include Phil Andrews, president of the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce.

Whaley also hopes the artists and others will take advantage of networking opportunities.

Advance tickets are available through eventbrite.com on the Queens Center for the Arts website at queensunderground718.com.

A Community Service Awards ceremony, hosted by Rakim the Comedian, will honor Det. Tanya Duhaney of the Community Affairs Office of the NYPD’s 113th Precinct; Koleurz of Blaze the Mic; Deputy Tayler Jackson and others.

Among the festival’s sponsors and supporters are the Queens Underground Poets, the Queens Public Library, the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District, Poets&Writers, Ridgewood Savings Bank, The Queens Historical Society, Apryl Cadabra Entertainment Agency, Flower Power Coffee House NYC and Secret Garden Flower Shop, Influence Activewear, Essential Elements and others.

Black History International Film Festival

When: Sat., Feb. 22, 4:15-10 p.m.

Where: Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave.

Tickets: $20; $25 at door. (718) 658-881,